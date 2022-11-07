AP News Summary at 8:21 p.m. EST

Dems, GOP make urgent final pitches as election season wraps

COATESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An election year unfolding against a backdrop of economic turmoil, elimination of federal abortion rights and broad concerns about the future of democracy is concluding with a final full day of campaigning by leaders of both parties urgently appealing to their supporters. President Joe Biden is holding a Monday evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat. The appearance is consistent with Biden’s late-campaign strategy of sticking largely to his party’s strongholds rather than stumping in more competitive territory, where control of Congress may ultimately be decided. President Donald Trump, readying another presidential bid of his own, is rallying in Ohio.

Putin-linked businessman admits to US election meddling

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has admitted that he interfered in U.S. elections and would continue to do so. The statement by the man known as “Putin's chef” because of his catering company confirmed for the first time the accusations that he has rejected for years. In a posting on a Russian social media platform, Prigozhin said: “We have interfered, are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way.” The remarks came on the eve of U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment. Prigozhin and other Russians were charged in 2018 with operating a covert social media campaign aimed at dividing American public opinion ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

US voters fret about democracy, polarization before election

American voters are fractured politically and culturally ahead of Election Day, and they are anxious about where their country is heading — on inflation, abortion, immigration, crime, and much more. They also sense something more fundamental at stake at a time of rising mistrust of institutions and each other: the future of democracy. Some Americans remain hopeful, but a fretful outlook emerges from interviews with more than two dozen Democratic, Republican and unaffiliated voters before Tuesday’s midterm elections — the first since followers of former President Donald Trump tried to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is investigating the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden. That's according to two people briefed on the investigation who weren't authorized to publicly discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The nation's 93 U.S. attorneys are political appointees who are some of the highest-ranking federal law enforcement officials. Such an investigation targeting one of them is highly unusual. And the ethics concerns surrounding Rollins threaten to undermine Attorney General Merrick Garland’s efforts to restore the Justice Department’s reputation for political independence.

Officials: US aid worker shot dead in Baghdad in rare attack

BAGHDAD (AP) — Two police officials say assailants shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, The man was shot as he drove through the capital's central Karrada district on the east bank of the Tigris River but the reason for the killing was not immediately clear. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. U.S. Embassy officials when contacted by The Associated Press said they had only just heard about the shooting and had no information. Two security officials confirmed a U.S. citizen who worked for an international aid organization had been killed without giving his name.

Musk's partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question

Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections, stepping into the country’s political debate that tech company executives have for years worked to stay out of so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other. While Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, has expressed political views in the past, such a direct endorsement of one party over another raises worries about Twitter’s ability to remain neutral under Musk’s rule.

Arizona county's plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has blocked a rural Arizona county's plan to hand-count all the ballots in this week’s election. The full hand-count was ordered by Republican officials in Cochise County who have made unfounded claims that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy. Monday's ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F. McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday in which opponents spoke out against the proposal. The county’s elected Republican attorney and the election director for Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs both testified that a full hand-count of early ballots is illegal under state election law. McGinley also blocked a hand-count of all Election Day ballots. An appeal is expected.

Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize. The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night's drawing. That's a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

Pelosi says attack on husband weighs on her future plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her decision on whether or not to remain in Congress if Democrats lose control in the midterm elections has been impacted by the assault on her husband. The Democratic leader did not disclose her plans during an interview Monday on CNN. Many expect Pelosi and other Democrats would step down from leadership if the party suffers losses. Pelosi said her "decision will be affected about what happened.” Paul Pelosi was bludgeoned with a hammer after authorities said an intruder broke into the family’s San Francisco home looking for the speaker in a politically-motivated attack.

Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade

HOUSTON (AP) — An estimated more than 1 million fans celebrated the Houston Astros’ World Series win with a downtown parade. The parade Monday afternoon took place without any serious incidents, except for the arrest of a 33-year-old man. He was accused by Houston police of throwing a beer can at U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who was riding in the back of a truck that was part of the parade. The Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6. Officials say the number of people at the parade was expected to surpass the 1 million individuals who attended the parade held after the Astros won their first World Series in 2017.