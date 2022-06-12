AP News Summary at 8:53 a.m. EDT

Ukraine's leader says his troops keep defying predictions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. In his nightly video address late Saturday, Zelenskyy said he was proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. “Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president asked rhetorically late Saturday. After failing to capture Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, Moscow has focused on seizing parts of the eastern region not held by Moscow-backed separatists. But instead of securing a swift takeover, Russian forces have faced a laborious battle.

In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who've sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.

The AP Interview: Sri Lanka PM says he's open to Russian oil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

Ukraine's teen drone hero "happy that we destroyed someone"

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow

MOSCOW (AP) — Three months after McDonald’s suspended operations in Russia, its famous former outlet on Moscow’s Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald’s halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia in response to Russia sending troops into Ukraine. Two months later, the American fast-food chain decided to leave Russia altogether and sold its 850 restaurants to a Russian franchise licensee. On Sunday, hundreds of people streamed into the Pushkin Square outlet of a Russian chain named “Vkusno-i Tochka,” or Tasty-period. When McDonald's set up shop at that location in 1990, it was the first taste most Muscovites had of Western consumerism and service efficiency.

31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White says “they came to riot downtown.” White says all 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. White says those arrested came from at least 11 states.

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

Palin nabs early lead in Alaska US House special primary

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska elections officials have released initial vote counts in the special primary for the state's only U.S. House seat. The tally released included 108,729 votes. Initial results showed Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin with 29.8% of the votes counted so far. Republican Nick Begich has 19.3%; independent Al Gross has 12.5%, and Democrat Mary Peltola has 7.5%. Republican Tara Sweeney had 5.3%. The election was conducted primarily by mail, and elections officials plan several days of ballot counts. The top four candidates will advance to an August special election. The Associated Press has not declared any winners in the special primary.

Renaissance synagogues being restored in Venice's ghetto

VENICE, Italy (AP) — A new effort is underway to preserve Venice's 16th-century synagogues for the Jews who have remained and tourists who pass through. Restorers have been peeling away paint for nearly two years and discovering the original foundations of three of the ghetto’s synagogues. They are considered the only Renaissance synagogues still in use. Art historian David Landau is spearheading the fundraising effort to restore the synagogues and nearby buildings both for Venice’s small Jewish community and for tourists who can visit them on a guided tour through the Jewish Museum of Venice. Venice’s Jewish ghetto dates from 1516.

France holds parliamentary election in vital test for Macron

PARIS (AP) — French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of voting on Sunday. Those who receive the most votes will advance to the decisive second round on June 19. Macron was reelected in May. His centrist coalition is seeking an absolute majority and with it, the ability to implement his campaign promises. The main opposition force appears to be a newly-created coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists led by hard-left figure Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

