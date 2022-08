AP News Summary at 8:08 p.m. EDT

Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says the FBI has conducted a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and he is asserting that agents broke open a safe. A person familiar with the matter said the action is related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence. Monday's action, which the FBI and Justice Department have not immediately confirmed, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president.

Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The white father and son convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting after they chased the 25-year-old Black man through a Georgia neighborhood have been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael on Monday in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced to life without parole in a state court for Arbery’s murder. The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded cellphone video of the slaying, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine. Monday's pledge promises what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. The Pentagon announcement of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warn that Russia is moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The latest announcement brings the total U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration to $9.1 billion since Russian troops invaded in late February.

Albuquerque killings send fear through Islamic communities

Authorities have identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide. Three of the slayings happened in the past week. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle believed to be connected to the killings in New Mexico’s largest city. The common elements were the victims’ race and religion. Naeem Hussain was killed Friday night, and ambush shootings killed three other Muslim men over the past nine months. Police are trying to determine if the homicides are linked.

Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help

LOST CREEK, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are witnessing firsthand the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history. Biden and the first lady are meeting with families and first responders in Kentucky, where at least 37 people have died after last month's deluge. Flooding remains a threat with more thunderstorms in the forecast this week. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, joined Biden, who has increased federal assistance to the state to help its recovery. The White House says the floods and extreme weather around the country are reminders of the intensifying effects of climate change.

Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in 'Grease,' dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning superstar who reigned on pop, country, adult contemporary and dance charts with such hits as “Physical” and “You’re the One That I Want” has died. She was 73. Newton-John, a longtime resident of Australia whose sales topped 100 million records, also won countless hearts as everyone’s favorite Sandy in the blockbuster film version of “Grease.”

Misfired rockets may have killed over a dozen in Gaza battle

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Israeli military says that close to one-third of the Palestinians who died in the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Gaza militants may have been killed by errant rockets fired by the Palestinian side. That assessment appears consistent with independent reporting by The Associated Press. Israel says 47 Palestinians were killed in the weekend of fighting — at least 14 of them by Islamic Jihad-fired rockets that fell short. No one in Gaza with direct knowledge of the explosions in question is speaking about them publicly. But live TV footage showed militant rockets falling short in densely packed residential neighborhoods. And AP visits to the sites of two explosions lent support to suspicions they were caused by rockets that went off course.

How Schumer's messy style delivers for Dems: 'I persist'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer effectively became the leader of the U.S. Senate on the morning of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. And it has been mess and tumult ever since, though less violent. Yet the New York Democrat has led the Senate in a surprisingly productive run, despite the longest evenly split 50-50 Senate in U.S. history. “I persist,” he told The Associated Press in an interview after passage of President Joe Biden's big health care, climate and economic package. With a willingness to broker often politically unpleasant compromises he is leading the fragile Senate Democratic majority to other substantive, sizable accomplishments.

What to watch in Wis., 3 other states in Tuesday's primaries

The Republican matchup in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race in Tuesday's primary elections features competing candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence. Democrats are picking a candidate to face two-term GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for control of the closely divided chamber. Meanwhile, voters in Vermont are picking a replacement for U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, as the chamber’s longest-serving member retires. In Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar faces a primary challenger who helped defeat a voter referendum to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety.

Major test of first possible Lyme vaccine in 20 years begins

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years. The shot developed by Pfizer and French biotech Valneva aims to block Lyme spread while a tick is biting. The new study will test three initial doses between now and next spring, and then a booster dose a year later. The only prior Lyme vaccine for people, made by another company, was pulled off the U.S. market in 2002. Pfizer and Valneva say with Lyme a growing threat, it's time to try again.