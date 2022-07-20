AP News Summary at 11:51 p.m. EDT

Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has unexpectedly launched a new push to protect same-sex marriage in federal law. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the effort Wednesday after a surprising number of Republicans helped pass the landmark legislation in the House on Tuesday. Some GOP senators are signaling support. What started as an election-season political bill to confront the Supreme Court majority after it overturned Roe v. Wade has a shot at becoming law. So far, the legislation has just two Senate Republican co-sponsors, Susan Collins of Maine and Rob Portman of Ohio. Ten Republican senators would need to join all Democrats to break a filibuster.

Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s looking into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Giuliani to appear before the special grand jury on Aug. 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta. Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment Wednesday. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began her investigation early last year, and a special grand jury was seated in May at her request.

Indiana Republicans propose banning abortion with exceptions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Leaders of Indiana’s Republican-dominated Senate have proposed banning abortion with limited exceptions — a move that comes amid a political firestorm over a 10-year-old rape victim who came to the state from neighboring Ohio to end her pregnancy. The proposal announced Wednesday will be taken up during a special legislative session that is scheduled to begin Monday, making Indiana one of the first Republican-run states to debate tighter abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. The proposal would allow exceptions to the ban, such as in cases of rape, incest or to protect a woman’s life. Its fate is uncertain, though, because some hardline Republicans want to ban all abortions.

Outcry after Uvalde pressures schools to keep kids safe

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The mass shooting that left 21 people dead inside Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has parents there and across the nation demanding safer schools. A report found glaring errors at Uvalde, including doors that weren't locked. Safety experts say schools need to emphasize the basics of the plans they already have and make sure staff is properly trained. They caution against relying too much on the lockdowns and drills that have become a fact of life. For years, some parents and teachers have warned the realistic drills are traumatic for some students, whose mental health has become even more of a concern on the rebound from COVID-19 disruptions.

2 indicted in migrant death-trailer case that left 53 dead

Two men have been indicted in the case of a tractor-trailer rig found with 53 dead or dying migrants inside in San Antonio. A statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in San Antonio says 46-year-old Homero Zamorano Jr. and 28-year-old Christian Martinez, both of Pasadena, Texas, were indicted Wednesday on counts of transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in death; and transporting and conspiring to transport migrants illegally resulting in serious injury. The incident happened on a remote San Antonio back road on June 27. Conviction on the death counts could result in life sentences. But the Attorney General’s Office could authorize prosecutors to seek death penalties.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Ex-cop Thomas Lane faces sentencing in George Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane is hoping for a sentence Thursday that could let him go free after as little as two years for his role in the killing of George Floyd. His attorney has argued the rookie was the least culpable of the four officers involved in Floyd’s death under Officer Derek Chauvin's knee in 2020. Lane was one of three ex-officers convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Prosecutors have asked Judge Paul Magnuson to sentence Lane to 5 1/4 to 6 1/2 years. But Lane has asked for 2 1/4 years. Assuming good behavior, that would result in two years in prison.

EXPLAINER: Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?

BERLIN (AP) — Europe is waiting to see if the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings natural gas from Russia to Germany will reopen as scheduled after routine maintenance. While there are signals that at least some gas is likely to flow Thursday, it's still uncertain and countries are bracing for the possibility it won't. Russian President Vladimir Putin has been increasing pressure on Europe over sanctions and weapons deliveries to Ukraine, warning this week that gas flows could keep dwindling. If the pipeline doesn't reopen, Europe will be forced into tough conservation measures to avoid running out of natural gas for heating, electricity and industry this winter. Even if Nord Stream 1 does restart, Europe will struggle in the cold months.

Funeral held for Ivana Trump; ex-president pays tribute

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump, all his children and an array of relatives and friends have paid respects to Ivana Trump at her funeral Mass. It was held Wednesday in New York City. The 1980s style icon and businesswoman died last week at her Manhattan home, age 73. She helped her husband build an empire that put him on the road toward the presidency. Heading to her funeral, he wrote on his social media platform that it was a very sad day, but a celebration of what he called a beautiful life. Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992. Their divorce was ugly, but in recent years, they were friendly.

Rapinoe, King urge freedom for Brittney Griner at The ESPYS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner was front and center at The ESPYS. Soccer star Megan Rapinoe admonished her fellow athletes for not doing enough to speak out while also encouraging them to support Griner. Griner was arrested in Russia in February after customs officials found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. NBA Finals MVP and show host Stephen Curry joined WNBA players Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith in calling attention to Griner's plight. Griner's wife attended the show in Hollywood and applauded their comments.