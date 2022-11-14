AP News Summary at 8:10 a.m. EST

Biden, Xi seek to 'manage our differences' in meeting

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are holding their first in-person meeting since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago. The leaders are meeting Monday on the Indonesian island of Bali amid increasing tensions between the superpowers. Each one is competing for global influence. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict with China. But U.S.-China relations have become increasingly strained throughout Biden’s presidency.

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape. Newly elected members of Congress are arriving for Monday's orientation week and leadership elections. But control of the House is still undecided and leadership is in flux. Amid jarring election disappointments, Republicans are meeting behind closed doors for leadership elections. The path ahead is rocky for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. The coming week also begins a potentially consequential year-end session with bills on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. All this as former President Donald Trump is set to announce his own 2024 presidential bid, potentially dividing the GOP.

3 dead in University of Virginia shooting; suspect sought

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is being sought as a suspect. President Jim Ryan says in a letter to the university community posted on social media that the shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday resulted in three fatalities. He identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. The university’s emergency management issued an alert Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm” and warning students to shelter in place following a report of shots fired on the northern outskirts of campus. The UVA Police Department says multiple police agencies were searching for the “armed and dangerous” suspect. Classes were cancelled Monday.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invading force. The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in nearly nine months since the invasion. It served another stinging blow to the Kremlin and could become a springboard for further advances into occupied territory. Zelenskyy walked the streets of the city Monday, just hours after warning in his nightly video address of booby traps and mines left behind by the Russians before their retreat.

Turkey detains Syrian suspect in bombing that killed 6

ISTANBUL (AP) — Police have carried out a pre-dawn raid in Istanbul and detained a Syrian woman suspected of links to Kurdish militants who allegedly carried out bomb attack on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul. Six people were killed and dozens wounded in Sunday’s explosion on Istiklal Avenue, a popular thoroughfare lined with shops and restaurants that leads to the iconic Taksim Square. Police said the woman had confessed to planting the bomb and that she had been trained by Kurdish militant groups. The group however, reportedly denied involvement in the attack. Turkey's interior minister renewed his criticism of the United States for its support of Syrian Kurdish groups.

Indonesia official: Russia FM left hospital after 'checkup'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized. Bali Gov. I Wayan Koster said on Monday that Lavrov was taken to Sanglah Hospital, the island’s biggest, “for a health checkup.” Lavrov arrived on the resort island the previous evening to take part in the meeting of the world’s leading economies, which begins Tuesday. Four Indonesian government and medical officials earlier told The Associated Press that Lavrov was treated at the hospital in the provincial capital, Denpasar. Two of the people said Lavrov had sought treatment for a heart condition, with one later saying he’d returned to his hotel.

Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the savior of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world’s first trillionaire. Now the comments about the 30-year-old Bankman-Fried aren’t so kind after FTX filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, leaving his investors and customers feeling duped and many others in the crypto world fearing the repercussions. Bankfried-Fried himself could face civil or criminal charges. The ultimate impact of FTX’s bankruptcy is uncertain, but its failure will likely result in the destruction of billions of dollars of wealth.

Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Only one of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team. His name is Héctor Chávez but he is better known as “Caramelo.” Chávez wears a black charro hat on his head, a green El Tri jersey and carries a Mexican flag with the letters of his native state of Chihuahua embroidered on the front. Chávez says “it’s a lot of sacrifice. I would say it’s even a Via Crucis for so many games I have attended.”

New this week: 'Spirited,' Pokémon, 'Nope' and 'Slumberland'

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album by Neil Young & Crazy Horse, a documentary about how Mickey Mouse became beloved by children and adults and a cash machine for Disney’s growing entertainment empire, and Chris Hemsworth puts himself and his body to the test in National Geographic’s “Limitless.” One of Netflix’s biggest forays into the family film field is “Slumberland,” a $90-million fantasy adventure by “Hunger Games” director Francis Lawrence. And Fox Nation’s four-part series marking the 150-year history of Yellowstone National Park has the appropriate host in Kevin Costner, star of the drama “Yellowstone.”