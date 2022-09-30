AP News Summary at 8:11 a.m. EDT

Russian strike kills 25 as Kremlin to annex Ukraine regions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones ahead of celebrations to mark the folding of more seized Ukrainian territory into Russia itself. Ukrainian officials said one of the strikes on Friday, in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killed at least 25 people. The salvos there and elsewhere amounted to the heaviest barrage that Russia has unleashed for weeks. But even as it prepared to celebrate the incorporation into Russia of four occupied Ukrainian regions, the Kremlin faced another stinging battlefield loss. Russian and Western analysts reported the imminent Ukrainian encirclement of a city that could open the path for a push into one of the very regions that Russia is annexing.

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian is bearing down on South Carolina’s coast and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods. Earlier, the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, leaving people trapped in flooded homes and was blamed in growing reports of deaths in the state. With South Carolina’s coast under a hurricane warning, shopkeepers sandbagged storefronts in flood-prone areas and a steady stream of vehicles left Charleston for higher ground. In Florida, meanwhile, rescue crews piloted boats through inundated streets to save thousands from flooded homes and shattered buildings. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least 700 rescues were conducted in his state already, mostly by air.

After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere

Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for just a few hours. It’ll take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And local officials some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights crashing onto roadways and some buildings simply being destroyed, the impact was everywhere and almost nothing was spared. The only difference between one place and the next was the severity of the problems.

Methane blast in Baltic Sea highlights global problem

NEW YORK (AP) — As serious as the methane escaping from ruptured pipelines on the floor of the Baltic Sea may be, there are alarming incidents of massive methane releases happening around the world constantly. Climate scientists have found that methane from the oil and gas industry is far worse than what companies are reporting, despite claims by some major firms that they’ve reduced their emissions. That matters because natural gas, a fossil fuel widely used to heat homes and provide electricity, is made up of methane, a potent climate warming gas.

'Big impact': UK economic chaos, pound plunge hit businesses

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s economic stimulus plan is designed to help people and businesses by cutting taxes and growing the economy. But it's had the opposite effect as the promise of huge unfunded tax cuts sparked turmoil in financial markets and sent the British pound tumbling to a record low against the U.S. dollar this week. For many small businesses already battling soaring costs, things have gone from bad to worse. The pound’s slide hits many businesses hard because imported materials and commodities like natural gas that are priced in dollars will be more expensive. Businesses will likely be forced to pass the costs on to consumers, which would further push up inflation.

Nobel Prize season arrives amid war, nuclear fears, hunger

This year’s Nobel Prize season approaches as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered decades of almost uninterrupted peace in Europe and raised the risks of a nuclear disaster. The famously secretive Nobel Committee never leaks or hints who will win its prizes for medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, economics or peace. The awards will be announced starting next Monday. But there is no lack of causes deserving the spotlight that comes with winning the world’s most prestigious prize. There are wars in Ukraine and Ethiopia, disruptions to supplies of energy, food and financial stability, the climate crisis, and the ongoing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indian opposition party seeks to shed dynastic rule image

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s main opposition party Indian National Congress is set to choose a non-family member as its next president as it struggles to recover before key upcoming elections. The Nehru-Gandhi family has produced three of India’s 15 prime ministers since independence. But now Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi have decided to bring in a new face. It's a challenging time for the party, which has been beset with crushing defeats in national and state elections since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party came to power in 2014. Two Parliament lawmakers have filed nominations ahead of the Oct. 17 vote.

Stacey Abrams looks to win Black men in bid for Ga. governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is trying to solidify support and boost turnout by Black men in her governor's race against incumbent Republican Brian Kemp. Abrams has long sought to turn marginal or disaffected voters into solid Democrats. That's a key task because she needs strong support from African Americans to have a chance in narrowly divided Georgia. But Black men vote at lower rates than Black women. Those who study the Black electorate say some men want more proof that candidates can directly help their lives. Abrams is trying to make that argument, saying her agenda will work for all.

Unpaid internships face new scrutiny as barriers to careers

Unpaid internships are facing new scrutiny from colleges, state lawmakers and student activists. Nearly half of all internships are unpaid, putting them out of reach for students who need wages to keep up with their bills, even if the work has nothing to do with their intended careers. Many students say they can’t afford to meet internship requirements, and shouldn’t be expected to work unpaid to make it in a given field. The people who can take unpaid internships have financial safety nets, and that means they tend to benefit students who are wealthier and white, perpetuating wealth gaps.

Explainer: Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a second frightening injury in five days when he was carted off the field Thursday, and many want to know why he was playing at all. Tagovailoa and the team claimed the first scary injury Sunday, when he struggled to walk after a big hit, was actually a concern with his back. His swift return still prompted a joint review by the NFL and NFL Players Association. He was carried off on a stretcher Thursday and hospitalized with concussion symptoms after being slammed to the turf. He fell into what seemed to be a “fencing position" after the hit, a possible indication of a traumatic brain injury.