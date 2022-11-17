AP News Summary at 8:38 a.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign.

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian airstrikes have targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again, as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv. The chilly weather Thursday is a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. The deal was set to expire soon, renewing fears of a global food crisis. Even as all sides agreed to extend the deal, air raid sirens sounded across Ukraine. Authorities said at least four people were killed in drone and missile strikes.

Analysis: Have China and India shifted stance on Russia war?

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — China and India, after months of refusing to condemn Russia’s war in Ukraine, did not stand in the way of the release of a statement by the world’s leading economies that harshly criticized Moscow. The nations, which have significant trade ties with Moscow and have so far stopped short of outright criticism of the war, could be shifting their policy on a conflict that cast its shadow over Group of 20 summit this week in Bali, Indonesia. But there’s enough subtlety, not to mention vagueness, in both the official statement and comments from China and India themselves, to raise questions about whether a real diplomatic and political shift is underway.

Pelosi to announce 'future plans' after GOP wins House

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to address her plans with colleagues on Thursday in the wake of Democrats narrowly losing control of the House to Republicans. Pelosi’s decision to either seek another term as the Democratic leader or to step aside has been widely anticipated. Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill says on Twitter that the Democratic leader plans to discuss the matter with colleagues, but he hasn't provided additional information about the time or location. Hammill says Pelosi “has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters."

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for World Cup party

A recent outpouring of local anger to scenes of foreign artists and models reveling in Qatar underscored the tensions tearing at the conservative Muslim emirate. The hereditary sheikhdom restricts alcohol, bans drugs and suppresses free speech but is nonetheless preparing to welcome some of the world’s rowdiest crowds for the first World Cup in the Middle East. Human rights groups have raised concerns over how Qatari police will handle foreign fans’ violations of the country’s Islamic legal system that criminalizes public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality. Meanwhile, Qatar faces pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

MH17 judgment day: Verdicts due against 4 suspects at trial

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court is passing judgment on three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 and the deaths of all 298 passengers and crew on board. The verdict Thursday comes more than eight years after the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky over Ukraine in July 2014 amid a conflict between pro-Russia rebels and Ukrainian forces. The presiding judge at Thursday's hearing said “the court takes the view that the MH17 was brought down by a Buk missile” launched from an agricultural field in eastern Ukraine. None of the suspects appeared for the trial that began in March 2020.

UK push to restore finances means higher taxes, energy bills

LONDON (AP) — Millions of British people face higher taxes and steeper energy bills after the government announced an emergency budget aimed at restoring the government’s economic credibility and shoring up the battered public finances. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt on Thursday imposed 55 billion pounds in tax increases and spending cuts. He also promised to protect the most vulnerable, including pensioners and those on low incomes, and increase funding for core public services like health and education. Hunt pledged to spend billions of pounds to help consumers pay soaring energy bills, increase welfare benefits and pensions in line with inflation, and maintain investment in energy and infrastructure projects. He also announced a new windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.

Climate Migration: Filipino families to flee amid typhoons

TACLOBAN, Philippines (AP) — Nearly a decade after one of the country's deadliest disasters, families in the Philippines are still adjusting to their new reality. Typhoon Haiyan left more than 7,300 people dead or missing when it flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than 5 million in the central Philippines. Fearful more deadly storms would be coming, the government relocated thousands of families several miles inland. The families are settling into their tidy homes but many still miss their coastal community. They also are few jobs in their new community, forcing them to commute every day which can be costly.

Universities focus on athletes' mental health after crises

There is no playbook to instruct how athletic departments are to respond to the tragic death of one of their athletes. But those who have experienced the trauma say the increased emphasis on mental health care in athletic departments and universities at-large — spurred in part by the pandemic — help when a crisis strikes. Tragedy struck the University of Virginia earlier this week. Three members of the football team were shot and killed while on a bus returning to the Charlottesville campus from a field trip to Washington.