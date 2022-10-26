AP News Summary at 8:12 a.m. EDT

Russia's chaotic draft leaves some out in cold, without gear

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his army mobilization for the war in Ukraine, independent media outlets, human rights activists and draftees themselves have painted a bleak picture. They describe a haphazard, chaotic and ethnically biased effort to round up as many men as possible and push them quickly to the front, regardless of skill or training. The reservists included men without any military experience, some of whom were also unfit for service for medical reasons. There were shortages of gear, with outdated weapons handed out, and squalid living quarters awaited draftees at training camps. One analyst says the hasty call-up will hardly achieve anything other than “slowing down the advances” of Ukrainian troops,

Brutal Russian general led troops that killed civilians

ZDVYZHIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — When Russian troops crossed from Belarus into Ukraine in late February, pressing toward Kyiv, they were ordered to block and destroy “nationalist resistance,” according to the Royal United Services Institute, a London think tank that has reviewed copies of Russia’s battle plans. Soldiers used lists compiled by Russian intelligence and conducted “zachistka” — cleansing operations — sweeping neighborhoods to identify and neutralize anyone who might pose a threat. They captured, tortured and killed people on the slightest suspicion they might be helping the Ukrainian military. And their leader, who likely approved those orders, was Colonel General Alexander Chaiko.

Fetterman faces Oz at Senate debate 5 months after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes of the Tuesday debate, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room": the stroke he suffered five months ago. He said it knocked him down but he's "going to keep coming back up.” Oz ignored his opponent’s health challenges, instead seizing on Fetterman’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Joe Biden. The race represents the best chance for Democrats to flip a Republican-held Senate seat this year.

Low-wage workers bear financial brunt of denied abortions

It has always been difficult to be pregnant on the job and to raise a child, but especially so for low-wage workers. They are more likely to work in physically demanding roles with fewer labor protections and less flexibility than higher-wage jobs. Abortion bans and restrictions widen the disparity. Carrying an unwanted pregnancy quadruples the odds that a new mother and her child will live below the federal poverty line and triples the chances of the mother being unemployed, according to the groundbreaking years-long research project, The Turnaway Study. Other research shows women denied access to abortion will see their credit history impaired.

Superstorm Sandy legacy: Recovery far from equal on NY shore

NEW YORK (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy, there was hope for long-awaited investments in neglected communities along New York’s Rockaway Peninsula. Ten years later, the predominantly Black Edgemere neighborhood hasn't seen the redevelopment residents want. It's a familiar story across the U.S. — disaster recovery money often comes last and has the weakest impact in communities of color. Edgemere residents have seen the construction of new housing, businesses and gathering places in nearby neighborhoods. The city now plans to add high-rise affordable housing while improving the boardwalk as part of a “Resilient Edgemere” plan. But local residents would prefer amenities like groceries and green spaces.

Government awarding $1 billion to schools for electric buses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts across the country are receiving grants totaling about $1 billion to purchase 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of a wider effort to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and reduce air pollution near schools and communities. Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan are set to announce the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses are intended to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health.

Gas crunch eases in Europe — but the respite might not last

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Europe's sky-high natural gas prices have fallen thanks to unseasonably warm weather and efforts to fill up storage ahead of winter. Prices have dropped to their lowest level since June. Electricity is cheaper, too. Lower use by industry has helped to reduce demand for fuel. But there are uncertainties ahead, including how cold the weather gets, whether people turn down their thermostats, demand from Asia and whether Russia's war in Ukraine delivers more disruption. European officials are trying to meet the crisis with measures such as limiting prices swings and buying gas together to avoid bidding against each other.

French TV star scrutinized in book about sex abuse, #MeToo

PARIS (AP) — Author Hélène Devynck is among dozens of women who have spoken out recently to accuse France’s most famous TV presenter of rape, sexual abuse or harassment that occurred between 1981 and 2018. Her book, “Impunity,” investigates accusations against Patrick Poivre d’Arvor. It also denounces France’s historically lax attitude toward sexual abuse allegations and questions why the #MeToo movement in the country has had such limited impact. Poivre d’Arvor hosted France’s most popular news program for more than two decades and remains a revered personality. He denies sexual wrongdoing and insists any sex with his accusers was consensual. French media report that over 20 women have filed legal complaints.

UK leader Sunak faces opposition in Parliament for 1st time

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is holding the first meeting of his new Cabinet before facing the opposition in Parliament for the first time as leader. Sunak has appointed a government mixing allies with experienced ministers from the previous governments as he tries to tackle Britain’s multiple economic problems. Sunak’s office says the lineup aims to ensure “that at this uncertain time there is continuity at the heart of government.” But during the regular House of Commons session known as Prime Minister’s Questions, opposition politicians are likely to focus Wednesday on the baggage the new ministers carry from the governments of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

GOP eyes Indiana upset amid national push to diversify party

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green is eyeing an upset in an Indiana U.S. House district that has been Democratically controlled for nearly a century. Green is vying to be the second ever Black Republican woman in the House. She epitomizes a push by national Republicans to encourage congressional runs by women, people of color and military veterans. The GOP says it has broken party records for diversity in its House incumbents and candidates in next month's election. Democrats say their slate of incumbents and candidates is far more diverse. They criticize some prominent House Republicans for advancing racist political themes. Green is seeking to unseat Democrat Rep. Frank Mrvan.