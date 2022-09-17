AP News Summary at 8:13 p.m. EDT

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Analysts say Ukrainian troops have pushed their counteroffensive to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks. Still, the Russian leader had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.

Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin

LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren have stood in silent vigil beside her coffin, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects to the monarch. Many mourners had huddled in line amid waits that stretched up to 16 hours, enduring London’s coldest night in months. Honoring their patience, King Charles III and Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet the waiting crowds. William and the queen's seven other grandchildren stood vigil beside her coffin later at Parliament's Westminster Hall. London police say the queen's funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics.

Hungary faces reckoning with EU that could cost it billions

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's nationalist-populist government is facing a reckoning with the European Union after nearly a decade of accusations that it has failed to uphold the EU's democratic values. The EU’s executive arm, the European Commission, appears set to impose financial penalties against Hungary on Sunday over corruption concerns and alleged rule-of-law violations. Hungary is one of the largest net beneficiaries of EU funds in the 27-nation bloc, and the sanctions could cost Budapest billions and cripple its already ailing economy. Prime Minister Viktor Orban has denied the commission's accusations. A lawmaker who is a former member of Orban's party alleges the government has channeled large sums of EU money into the businesses of politically connected insiders.

Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Friends and comrades-in-arms have bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine’s side in the war with her native country. Thirty-four-year-old Olga Simonova was remembered for her courage and kindness at a funeral in Kyiv on Friday. She joined the fight in the Donbas on the Ukrainian side, first as a volunteer fighter, then a paramedic and ultimately as an enlisted member of the Armed Forces. In 2017 she received Ukrainian citizenship. Friends said she died on Sept. 13, after her vehicle hit a land mine.

Puerto Rico girds for possible hurricane as TS Fiona nears

HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Fiona is heading for Puerto Rico and forecasters are warning it likely will grow into a hurricane before hitting on Sunday with extremely heavy rains. They say the level of rain expected has the potential to cause landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm was centered 70 miles (115 kilometers) south of St. Croix late Saturday afternoon, moving west at 9 miles (15 kilometers). Forecasters say Fiona could become a hurricane before reaching Puerto Rico's southern coast. It is on a predicted path to pass near or over the island Sunday night.

25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole

In December 1997, Michael Carneal opened fire on his fellow students during a morning prayer meeting at a Kentucky high school, killing three and wounding five more. Carneal was 14 at the time and received the maximum sentence for someone his age, life in prison with the opportunity for parole after 25 years. In the quarter century that has passed, school shootings have become a depressingly regular occurrence in the U.S. His parole hearing next week raises questions about the appropriate punishment for children who commit heinous crimes. Even if they can be rehabilitated, many wonder if it is fair to the victims for them to be released.

Storm battering western Alaska causes widespread flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful storm traveling north through the Bering Strait is causing widespread flooding in several western Alaska coastal communities, knocking out power and sending residents fleeing for higher ground. The force of the water forced some homes off their foundations Saturday, and one home in Nome was floating down a river until it got caught at a bridge. The storm is what remains of Typhoon Merbok, a storm that is also influencing weather patterns as far away as California, where strong winds and a rare late-summer rainstorm are expected. In Alaska, there have been no reports of injuries or deaths from the storm.

Pelosi, other US lawmakers visit Armenia as cease-fire holds

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia. The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days. Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides. The U.S. Embassy said the trip will include a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the visit “is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person." Others on the visit included Rep. Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and congresswomen Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.

Henry Silva, known for many tough-guy roles, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Ocean’s Eleven” and other films, has died. He was 95. Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager in the 1940s. He was accepted the following decade into the Actors Studio, where fellow students included Shelley Winters and Ben Gazzarra. He went on to have a long and busy career in film and television, with hundreds of credits before retiring from acting in 2001.