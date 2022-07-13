AP News Summary at 8:14 a.m. EDT

Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden starts the first visit to the Middle East of his presidency with a monumental task: assuring uneasy Israeli and Saudi Arabian officials he's committed to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Biden lands in Israel on Wednesday for a three-day stop before heading to Saudi Arabia. Iran’s quickly evolving nuclear program is high on the agenda. Biden made reviving the Iran nuclear deal brokered by Barack Obama and abandoned by Donald Trump a key priority as he entered office. But indirect talks for the U.S. to reenter the deal have stalled as Iran has made rapid gains developing its nuclear program.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. The prime minister also said he will quit after a new government is installed. He earlier warned the debt-laden economy has “collapsed.” Short of cash to pay for imports of food and fuel and defaulting on its debt, it is seeking help from neighboring India and China and from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lankans are skipping meals as they endure shortages, lining up for hours to try to buy necessities. It’s a harsh reality for a country whose economy had been growing quickly, with a growing and comfortable middle class, until the latest crisis deepened.

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine’s military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country’s Black Sea coast.

Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum reports that a cost-of-living crisis sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices is expected to hit women the hardest. The think tank behind the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos says a hoped-for recovery from a ballooning gender gap hasn’t materialized as expected as the COVID-19 crisis has eased. The forum defines the goal of “gender parity” around four main factors: salaries and economic opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Iceland, Nordic countries, New Zealand, Rwanda and Nicaragua got top marks in the forum's ranking of gender parity.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 election is heating up. Prosecutors are trying to force allies and advisers of former President Donald Trump to come to Atlanta to testify before a special grand jury. For witnesses who live outside Georgia, the process of getting a subpoena is more involved than for in-state witnesses. Prosecutors have to ask the judge overseeing the special grand jury to certify that the witness is necessary. Then they have to get a judge in the state where the witness lives to issue a subpoena.

Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Legal experts are expressing skepticism that actress Amber Heard can persuade a Virginia judge to set aside a $10 million defamation verdict awarded to her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Heard's lawyers filed a motion earlier this month seeking to set aside the verdict on multiple grounds. They argue that the verdicts are inconsistent and irreconcilable, especially since the jury awarded damages to both Depp and Heard: $10 million to him and $2 million to her for a separate counterclaim. They also say a case of mistaken identity with a juror should invalidate the verdict. Depp won his verdict last month after a jury said he was defamed by an op-ed piece Heard wrote in 2018.

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after the canvas of “Nude with a Hat” at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum was X-rayed. The analysis is part of a sweeping forensic study of his work for an upcoming exhibit in Philadelphia. Modigliani died penniless at the age of 35. In 2017, one of his works was sold for $170 million.