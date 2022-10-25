AP News Summary at 8:29 a.m. EDT

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister of the year. He is now tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions of Britons struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government. Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday as his party tries to stabilize the economy and its own plunging popularity. That's after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.

Adidas ends partnership with Ye over antisemitic remarks

LONDON (AP) — Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. The German sportswear company said Tuesday in a statement that it “does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and called Ye’s recent comments and actions “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." It comes after Adidas faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging the company to act. It said at the beginning of the month that it was placing its lucrative sneaker deal with the rapper under review. Adidas is just the latest company to end connections with Ye, who also has been suspended from Twitter and Instagram.

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Those positions administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results. A race for auditor in Mason County, Washington, provides a sharp contrast between candidates. Democratic incumbent Paddy McGuire defends election integrity while Republican challenger Steve Duenkel calls mail voting inherently risky and questions election results.

'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found. Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.

Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner was convicted in August after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury is taking part in Tuesday's court hearing via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow. During her trial, Griner admitted she had the canisters in her luggage but testified she had inadvertently packed them in haste and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she was prescribed cannabis in the U.S. to treat pain.

Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — The military says Israeli forces have raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank’s second largest city, blowing up a bomb lab and engaging in a firefight. Palestinian health officials say five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded. The raid early on Tuesday in the city of Nablus was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating conflict. The target of the raid was a group calling itself the Lions' Den, accused by Israel of having killed a soldier and attempting several attacks. Another man was killed in clashes with the army near the village of Nebi Saleh.

Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change. That opinion comes as respondents have limited awareness about a sweeping new law that commits the U.S. to its largest ever investment to combat global warming. President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have touted the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August as a milestone achievement they hope can boost the party leading into the midterm elections. Yet the poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 61% of U.S. adults say they know little to nothing about it.

Fla. Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star considered a likely 2024 presidential contender, of being too distracted by his national political ambitions to lead properly. DeSantis skirted several attempts Monday by Crist to get him to say he’d serve a full second term. The Florida governor’s race may not be the nation’s most competitive election this fall, but it is no less consequential for DeSantis, who could launch a presidential bid in the coming months.

Qatar's residents squeezed as World Cup rental demand soars

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — In the run-up to the world’s biggest sporting event in the world’s smallest World Cup host country, the struggle for housing is hardly limited to tourists. Qatar’s real estate frenzy has sent rents skyrocketing and priced long-term residents out of their own homes, leaving many in the lurch. Residents in the country, where expats outnumber locals nine to one, say the surging demand and shortage of rooms has empowered landlords to raise rents by more than 40% on short notice, leading to intense competition. A Qatari official said a price ceiling for the World Cup applied to 80% of available rooms but did not say how the cap has been implemented.

Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Americans who live in apartments without private garages are stringing extension cords across sidewalks and waiting in line at public charging stations to power up their electric vehicles. EVs are soaring in popularity amid tax incentives and high gas prices, but how and where to charge up remains a dilemma that's a barrier for most renters. Cities from Portland to Los Angeles to New York are scrambling for solutions, from installing hundreds of public charging stations on street lights and power poles to updating building codes to require electrified parking spaces in future apartment complexes and mixed-use development.