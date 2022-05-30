AP News Summary at 8:14 p.m. EDT

Uvalde: Visitations, funerals and burials, one after another

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations. The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at another funeral home. More visitations, funerals and burials will follow over the next two-and-a-half weeks, one after another, after another.

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end. The move is part of new sanctions on Russia worked out Monday at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support. The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline. That was crucial to bringing landlocked Hungary on board a decision that required consensus. EU Council President Charles Michel says the agreement covers more than two-thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine.

Pacific season's 1st hurricane makes landfall in Mexico

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico (AP) — The strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific has swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns in southern Mexico. Torrential rains and howling winds from Hurricane Agatha whipped palm trees and drove tourists and residents into shelters. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says it made landfall as a strong Category 2 hurricane Monday afternoon about 5 miles west of Puerto Angel in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Agatha's maximum sustained winds fell from 110 mph at landfall to 80 mph by Monday evening.

Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths

Since the Columbine High School massacre more than 20 years ago, police have been trained to quickly confront shooters in the horrific attacks that have followed. But officers in Uvalde, Texas, took more than an hour to kill a shooter who massacred 19 children, a lapse of time that will likely be a key part of a Justice Department probe that could last months. The timeline of the police response is confounding for experts who say a quick response to active shooters is drilled into police. Others question why a school police chief was able to make the call to delay entry into the classroom.

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Populist millionaire faces ex-rebel for Colombia presidency

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro celebrated his first-round lead in Colombia’s presidential election in the way most politicians would: showered with confetti before hundreds of supporters. The man he’ll meet in a June 19 runoff had a different approach. Rodolfo Hernandez sat at his home kitchen table and spoke to followers for a few minutes on Facebook Live. The 77-year-old populist rode a wave of disgust at the country’s condition to surge past more conventional candidates. He is now positioned to mount a serious challenge to the Petro — who himself has long been seen as a political insurgent and who would be Colombia’s first leftist leader if elected.

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Families across Africa are paying about 45% more for wheat flour as Russia's war in Ukraine blocks exports from the Black Sea. Some countries like Somalia get more than 90% of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine. That's forcing many people to substitute wheat for other grains. But the United Nations is warning that the price hikes are coming. Many parts of Africa are facing drought and hunger, with an estimated 13 million people facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa alone. Ukraine, meanwhile, is accusing Russia of stealing both grain and farm equipment. The World Food Program chief say's Russia's war on Ukraine is “piling catastrophe on top of catastrophe” for the world's poor.

France blames ticket fraud for Champions League final chaos

PARIS (AP) — French authorities have defended police for indiscriminately firing tear gas and pepper spray at Liverpool supporters at the Champions League final while blaming industrial levels of fraud that saw 30,000 to 40,000 people try to enter the Stade de France with fake tickets or none at all. After a meeting into Saturday’s chaos, the ministers of the sport and the interior shifted responsibility onto the Liverpool fans while not providing details on how they were sure so many fake tickets were in circulation. UEFA launched an independent investigation into what caused the chaotic scenes and said the “comprehensive review will examine decision making, responsibility and behaviors of all entities involved in the final.”

Jubilee: Balcony moment tells UK monarchy's story over years

LONDON (AP) — As a 9-year-old girl, Princess Elizabeth appeared with her family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to mark her grandfather George V’s Silver Jubilee. Elizabeth, now 96, is expected to take to the same balcony this Thursday to smile and wave at millions celebrating her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne. The balcony appearance is the centerpiece of almost all royal celebrations in Britain. This year it will be notable for the absence of Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. The queen said only working royals will be included for the photo moment. Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his family will be on the balcony next to the queen. Harry, Meghan and their children are still coming to the U.K. for the festivities.

WHO: Monkeypox won't turn into pandemic, but many unknowns

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic. But she acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of smallpox immunization decades ago may be speeding its transmission. Dr. Rosamund Lewis said the WHO is investigating questions including whether monkeypox is spread via sex, in the air and if people without symptoms can transmit the disease. She said there's still time to contain the current problem. On Monday, Congo reported 9 deaths and 465 cases this year. Nigeria reported its first moneypox death this year and the U.K. reported 71 more cases.

