AP News Summary at 8:16 a.m. EDT

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. A senior U.S. official and the Russian foreign ministry say Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's surprise exchange was done as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Marine from Texas arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. agreed to return Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving a 20-year sentence for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. Reed's family thanks President Joe Biden.

Russia cuts off 2 EU nations from its gas in war escalation

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has opened a new front in its war over Ukraine, cutting two European Union nations that staunchly back Kyiv off from its gas. That represents a dramatic escalation in a conflict that is increasingly becoming a wider battle with the West. One day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine, the Kremlin upped the ante, using its most essential export as leverage. European gas prices shot up on the news. European leaders denounced it as “blackmail.” The Kremlin then went even further, saying Wednesday that Russia could halt gas supplies to other European customers.

European nations accuse Russia of natural gas 'blackmail'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Bulgarian leaders have accused Moscow of using natural gas to blackmail their countries. Russia’s state-controlled energy company said it would stop supplying the two European nations on Wednesday. The gas cutoff came after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that “unfriendly” foreign customers would need to start paying for gas in rubles, Russia’s currency. Gazprom said in a statement that it hadn’t received any payments from Poland and Bulgaria since April 1. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Poland’s parliament that he thinks the suspension was revenge for new sanctions against Russia that Warsaw imposed over the war in Ukraine. Lawmakers stood and applauded when he said that Russia’s “gas blackmail” wouldn't affect Poland.

Musk's Twitter ambitions to collide with Europe's tech rules

LONDON (AP) — A hands-off approach to moderating content at Elon Musk’s Twitter could clash with ambitious new laws in Europe meant to protect users from disinformation, hate speech and other harmful material. European Union officials and digital campaigners have been quick to say that any focus on free speech to the detriment of online safety would not fly after the 27-nation bloc solidified its status as a global leader in the effort to rein in the power of tech giants. With similar tech regulations absent in the U.S. and elsewhere, the job of reining in a Musk-led Twitter could fall to Europe.

Myanmar court sentences Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar has convicted the country’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi of corruption and sentenced her to five years in prison. Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last year, had denied the allegation that she had accepted gold and hundreds of thousands of dollars given her as a bribe by a top political colleague. Her supporters and independent legal experts have decried her prosecution as unjust and meant to remove the 76-year-old Suu Kyi from politics. She had already been sentenced to six years' imprisonment in other cases.

The AP Interview: UN nuke chief wants Ukraine plant access

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The International Atomic Energy Agency chief says the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear plant which is currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine is a “red light blinking” as the IAEA tries in vain to get access for work including repairs. Rafael Grossi in an Associated Press interview turned the focus to the nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia a day after Ukraine marked the anniversary of the 1986 deadly disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Chernobyl was itself occupied for weeks by Russian soldiers after their February invasion. Grossi says Russia and Ukraine need to help on access to the Zaporizhzhia plant but there is reluctance on both sides.

Shanghai seeks 'societal zero COVID' with rounds of testing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Shanghai city authorities say a taxing, one-month lockdown of China’s largest city may be eased in some neighborhoods if new COVID-19 testing shows the virus is no longer spreading in the community. Residents in Beijing, meanwhile, were carefully watching for word on whether the capital city would lock down as its own, much smaller outbreak grew. Shanghai’s outbreak is China’s largest of the pandemic and has tested China’s zero-tolerance strategy of trying to stop the spread of the virus entirely. Nervous Beijing residents have been stockpiling food and supplies in recent days, following Shanghai’s troubles under lockdown. Beijing city officials were quick to promise that they were ensuring grocery stores would be well-stocked.

Trump drawn to celebrity in weighing midterm endorsements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republicans hoping to emerge from crowded primaries this year have spent tens of thousands of dollars hiring operatives with ties to former President Donald Trump. They're betting those connections will give them a leg up on landing critical endorsements that will help them win. But as Trump has gotten off the fence and weighed in on some of the year’s most competitive primaries, that strategy has proven a bust. In two of the states that will kick off the midterm season next month, Ohio and Pennsylvania, the former president instead aligned himself with celebrity candidates backed by Fox News hosts and family members.

Reelection bolsters France's Macron as powerful player in EU

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron's reelection has bolstered his standing as a senior player in Europe. Macron is now expected to push for strengthening the 27-nation bloc and throw all his weight behind efforts to end the war in Ukraine. He thanked French voters and vowed to lead a project for “a stronger Europe” in his victory speech Sunday evening. Macron is expected to head to Berlin in the coming days. Ukraine is at the top of the agenda for discussions with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Longtime German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s retirement and the United Kingdom's 2020 exit from the bloc have positioned Macron to play a dominant role in the EU.

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. The Falcon rocket blasted off before dawn Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. The crew includes the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, NASA's Jessica Watkins. Also on board: the European Space Agency's lone female astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy. It's the first time NASA has sent up a crew comprised equally of men and women. They should reach the space station Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0