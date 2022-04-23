AP News Summary at 8:29 a.m. EDT

Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An advisor to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol. The advisor said the Russians have resumed air strikes on the Azovstal plant and were trying to storm it on Saturday. The announcement came two days after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin that the whole of Mariupol, with the exception of Azovstal, had been “liberated” by the Russians. At the time, Putin ordered the Russian military not to storm the plant and instead to block it off in an apparent attempt to starve out the remaining resistance there.

Russian mercenaries are Putin's 'coercive tool' in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Russia has engaged in under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen countries in Africa in the last five years using a shadowy mercenary force analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. The analysts say the Wagner Group of mercenaries is also key to Putin's ambitions to re-impose Russian influence on a global scale. Wagner fighters are part of the current Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and have previously been active in conflicts in Syria and Libya. It's less well-known that they have gained substantial influence for Russia in sub-Saharan Africa, where experts say the Kremlin uses them to undermine democracy and turn countries toward Russia.

To save a life: Refugees make protective vests for Ukraine

PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech leatherwork company that makes a wide variety of handmade products — travel bags, wallets and belts — never intended to add personal protective gear that would save lives in a war to its offerings. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed all that. After Russian troops launched their assault, Tlusty & Co. has hired 15 Ukrainian refugees to help it manufacture body armor for Ukraine's volunteer defenders. The Prague-based company agreed to join a project to supply protection gear similar to bulletproof vests to Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces. So far it's been a race against the clock, with the company getting new machines, new material and new workers. One Ukrainian refugee says “it's a way for me to help my country.”

Trump's Oz, Vance endorsements bring cash windfall, backlash

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s late endorsements in hypercompetitive Republican Senate primaries in Ohio and Pennsylvania have unlocked a flood of support for his chosen candidates, including millions in cash. But the endorsements have also provoked backlash from some Republicans who believe Trump has betrayed his core supporters by backing “Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio and TV’s Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania. Both candidates have been criticized for being insufficiently committed to the former president and his “America First” agenda. The blowback has included calls by a major conservative group aligned with a Vance rival to boycott the rally Trump is holding Saturday night.

Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House official told the House committee investigating the Capitol riot that President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had been advised of intelligence reports showing the potential for violence. That's according to just-released transcripts. Cassidy Hutchinson, a special assistant in the Trump White House, told the committee “there were concerns brought forward” to Meadows before the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but it was unclear what Meadows did with that information. A Meadows lawyer didn't immediately return an email seeking comment. The testimony also reinforced how certain House Republicans were deeply involved in White House discussions about overturning the election in the months leading to the deadly insurrection.

EU law targets Big Tech over hate speech, disinformation

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has reached a landmark deal to take aim at hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. The new law would force big tech companies to police themselves harder. It would also make it easier for users to flag problems and empower regulators to punish noncompliance with billions in fines. EU officials finally clinched the agreement in principle in the early hours of Saturday. The Digital Services Act will overhaul the digital rulebook for 27 countries and cement Europe’s reputation as the global leader in reining in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms, such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Pro-gun group grows into potent political force in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A pro-firearms group in Oklahoma that was little known a decade ago has grown into a formidable political player at the state Capitol. When a Republican state senator declined to hear one of their bills in the last election cycle, the group recruited a primary opponent who ousted him from office. In the five years since Don Spencer, an unemployed truck driver, took over the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, its growth has been remarkable. It has gone from a handful of county chapters to more than 50, set up its own political action committee and begun branching out into other right-wing causes, like stopping vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain race concepts in schools.

Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s coast guard says a tour boat with 26 people aboard has been missing for more than seven hours after issuing a distress call and taking in water. The coast guard said Saturday no survivors have been found so far. It says the 19-ton Kazu 1 made an emergency call in early afternoon, saying the ship’s bow had flooded and was beginning to sink and tilt while it was traveling off the western coast of Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern island of Hokkaido. The tour boat has since lost contact. High waves and strong winds were observed in the area around noon. Japanese media reports said fishing boats had returned to port before noon because of the bad weather.

French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff vote would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. All recent opinion polls converge toward a victory for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist, yet the margin over his nationalist rival appears uncertain. France's April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what voters who backed those losing candidates decide to do on Sunday.

Israel closes crossing to Gaza workers after rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will close its border crossing to thousands of Gaza workers after a series of rockets were fired from the territory ruled by the militant Hamas group in recent days. The Palestinians denounced the move as "collective punishment." The rocket fire came amid near-daily clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site over the past week. The violence in Jerusalem has raised fears of another war between Israel and Hamas like the one that broke out under similar circumstances last year. The Israeli military said Palestinian militants fired two rockets late Friday, with one landing in an open area inside Israel and the other landing inside Gaza.

