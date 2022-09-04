AP News Summary at 8:27 p.m. EDT

Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; suspects at large

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police say 10 people are dead in 13 locations at two communities in Saskatchewan. Police say 15 have been sent to hospital after stabbings in multiple locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon. Police say some of the victims appear to have been targeted by the suspects but others appear to have been attacked at random. She could provide a motive. Two suspects remain are at large. The search for suspects was waged as fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

US election conspiracies find fertile ground in conferences

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Conspiracies about rigged elections are now believed by millions of people in the United States, and conferences being held across the country that feature prominent figures pushing such theories are one reason why. Speakers at these events claim to show evidence the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump through widespread fraud or manipulation of voting machines. Yet multiple reviews in state after state have shown the election to be fair and the results accurate. Many speakers have been touring the U.S. for more than a year in events that are livestreamed and widely distributed. At a recent conference in Omaha, Nebraska, attendees sat through more than eight hours of presentations on claims that have been widely debunked.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Emergency declared as flash flooding hits northwest Georgia

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Thunderstorms and heavy rain pounded parts of northwest Georgia on Sunday, sparking flash flooding and dangerously high waters in some areas. The National Weather Service said rainfall at a rate of one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience flooding. Up to 12 inches of rain was reported to have fallen in Chattooga and Floyd counties, where Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency. The weather service called the situation “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.” Some residents were advised to boil their water before drinking because of flooding at a water treatment plant.

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A sheriff says two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town. shared the news of the fatalities Sunday afternoon during a community meeting held at an elementary school north the town of Weed. The blaze sparked Friday in the rural Northern California community and forced thousands of people from their homes. LaRue did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died. Cal Fire had previously reported that three people were injured in the fire. It's unclear if those injuries are related to the deaths.

Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Energy problems have plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that’s home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily in blackout. Only one of six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant was connected to the electricity grid And Russia’s main pipeline carrying natural gas to Germany remained shut down on Sunday. The fighting in Ukraine and related disputes over pipelines lie behind the electricity and natural gas shortfalls that have worsened as Russia’s war in Ukraine grinds on for a seventh month. U.N. nuclear agency inspectors are scheduled to brief the Security Council on Tuesday about their visit to the Zaporizhzhia power plant. European Union energy ministers will meet Friday to discuss the bloc’s troubled electricity market.

Some states could tax Biden's student loan debt relief

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan could lift crushing debt burdens from millions of borrowers. But in some states, the tax man may demand a cut of that relief. That’s because some states tax forgiven debt as income. And that means borrowers who are still paying down student loans could owe taxes on as much as $10,000 or even $20,000 that would count as income. In Mississippi, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arkansas and North Carolina, forgiven student loans will be subject to state income taxes unless they change their laws to conform with the federal exemption. That's according to a tally by the Tax Foundation.

Chileans poised to resoundingly reject new constitution

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans appear set to resoundingly reject a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would usher in a new progressive era. According to official results, the rejection camp had obtained 62.2% in the Sunday plebiscite, compared to 37.8% for approval with 72% of the votes counted amid what appeared to be a heavy turnout with long lines at polling states. The rejection of the document was broadly expected in this country of 19 million but no pollster predicted such a huge margin of victory.

Survivor of Holocaust, Munich attack heads back to Germany

BERGEN-BELSEN, Germany (AP) — Shaul Ladany survived a Nazi concentration camp and narrowly escaped the massacre of Israeli athletes at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. Decades later the 86-year-old has returned to visit the two places where he narrowly escaped death. On Saturday he brought family members to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp, where he was imprisoned as a boy in 1944. On Monday he will participate in a joint German-Israeli ceremony in Munich marking the 50th anniversary of the killing of 11 Olympians by Palestinian terrorists. “Those that tried to kill me are not alive anymore,” Ladany says. “We are still here.”

Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in 'The Whale'

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Brendan Fraser is having a moment at the Venice International Film Festival. The once ubiquitous movie star of “The Mummy” franchise and “George of the Jungle” had, in the last decade, had backed away from the spotlight. But Fraser is charting what could be a major comeback starting with his transformative role in Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” which had its world premiere Sunday night at the festival. In the film, Fraser plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher with a kind soul who weighs 600 pounds. It already has pundits predicting Oscar nominations, but Fraser said he is just “trying to stay in today."