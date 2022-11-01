AP News Summary at 8:32 a.m. EDT

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

Ukrainians grapple with power outages as winter approaches

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter. Yet the unpredictable power cuts are adding another layer of angst and uncertainty to a population already struggling to cope with the stress of nearly nine months of war. Moscow has openly declared its intention to strike power stations and drive the country into the cold. Ukraine's government said approximately 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure has been destroyed, impacting 16 regions. The damage could be restored within weeks, say energy experts, if it wasn’t for Russia’s incessant shelling and the lack of equipment, much of which must be imported.

AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas

This summer, as China was protesting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, a much different geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific. An armed U.S. Coast Guard cutter sailed up to hundreds of Chinese squid-fishing boats off Ecuador seeking to make an inspection for signs of illegal fishing. But three of the boats sped away and another turned aggressively toward the U.S. cutter, forcing it to take evasive action. Nobody was hurt in the confrontation reported for the first time by The Associated Press, but it represented a breach of international maritime protocol that has inflamed tensions between the two nations.

Strong RSV vaccine data lifts hopes after years of futility

A new study suggests vaccinating pregnant women protects their newborns from the common but scary respiratory virus called RSV. The virus is a nuisance for most healthy people but it can be severe for babies and older adults. Efforts to create a vaccine have failed for decades but some recent promising studies are raising hopes that one might finally be getting close. Pfizer reported preliminary results of its pregnancy vaccine Tuesday, a shot it also tested successfully in older adults. Rival GSK also has reported success with its vaccine version in seniors.

S. Korea officials admit responsibility in Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials have admitted responsibility and apologized for failures in preventing and responding to a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 people and left citizens shocked and angry. National police chief Yoon Hee Keun acknowledged that officers didn’t effectively handle emergency calls about the impending disaster. The government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

India PM visits site of bridge collapse as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister has visited the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river. The accident sent hundreds plunging into the water, killing at least 135 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra Modi inspected the collapsed bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat state and interacted with the rescuers at the site amid tight security. Later, he visited injured at a hospital. Gujarat is Modi’s home state. Grieved and angered families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening and who might be responsible. A police official says no one is missing according to an official tally, but emergency responders and divers continued to search Tuesday.

1 killed at Houston party attended by Migos, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Police say that once there, officers found one man dead. Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

Shanghai Disney guests kept in closed park for virus testing

BEIJING (AP) — Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were temporarily blocked from leaving as part of virus testing the city government said extended to 439,000 people. Walt Disney Co. and the city government said the park closed Monday for virus testing of staff and visitors. They gave no details of an outbreak, but last week 1.3 million residents of a Shanghai district were told to stay home for testing. The city government said all Disney visitors left by Monday night. Postings on social media said some amusements kept operating for guests who were blocked from leaving. China has stuck to a severe “Zero COVID” strategy that aims to isolate every case.