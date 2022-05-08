AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EDT

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. The governor says Russian shelling in a nearby town also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14. Since failing to capture Ukraine’s capital, Russia has focused its offensive in eastern Ukraine. The largest European conflict since World War II has developed into a punishing war of attrition due to the Ukrainian military’s unexpectedly effective defense.

Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in WWII

The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veterans' groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in a war in neighboring Ukraine. The pride and patriotism usually associated with Russia’s most important holiday is mixing with apprehension and unease over what this year’s Victory Day may bring. Some Russians fear that President Vladimir Putin will use it to implement a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces, although the Kremlin denies it.

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s nothing official Washington loves better than a juicy whodunit. And the mystery over who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a landmark abortion case offers the added subplot of tantalizing questions about why the leaker did it. It’s an intrigue in the tradition of Watergate’s “Deep Throat” or the Trump-era whistleblower “Anonymous.” The hunt for the high court leaker is afoot. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” And amateur sleuths have been eagerly trading theories on social media. One way or another, big secrets in Washington have a way of eventually coming out.

Protect the body: Ukraine volunteers craft armor, camouflage

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — An old industrial complex in southeastern Ukrainian has become a hive of activity. That's where volunteers are producing everything from body armor and anti-tank obstacles to camouflage nets, portable heating stoves and rifle slings for Ukrainian soldiers fighting Russia’s invasion. One section specializes in vehicles, armor-plating some, converting others into ambulances. Another organizes food and medical deliveries. With the front line about 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the city, some sections of the operation, such as the stitching of bulletproof vests, are working round the clock in order to meet the demand. Crowdfunding has brought in money to buy steel from Sweden, Finland and Belgium — which is lighter than local steel, a crucial quality for body armor.

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG (AP) — John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, has been elected as the city’s next leader in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee. He was the only candidate and won with over 99% of the vote in which nearly all 1,500 committee members were carefully vetted by the central government in Beijing. He will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. Her five-term was marked by huge pro-democracy protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed virtually all dissent and the recent COVID-19 wave that had overwhelmed the health system. Lee’s election has sparked concern that Beijing could further tighten its grip.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

N.Ireland parties urged to work together after Sinn Fein win

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and Irish governments have urged rival parties in Northern Ireland to come together to resurrect its power-sharing government after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland’s Assembly. It's not clear whether Sinn Fein will lead a new government because of Northern Ireland’s delicate power-sharing politics and ongoing tussles over the legacy of Britain’s exit from the European Union. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said “it is now incumbent on all political parties and elected representatives to deliver on their mandate.” In London, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he will meet with party leaders Monday to discuss how to re-establish a functioning government.

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

BEIRUT (AP) — Fallout from the 2-month-old war in Ukraine is worsening long-term humanitarian crises elsewhere, including in Syria. The global rise in food prices has hit Syrians in the country's last rebel-run enclave particularly hard. The territory is packed with several million people who fled their homes elsewhere in Syria under government attack, and many rely on international aid to get by. The U.N. food aid agency and other groups say they have to reduce distributions, starting this month, to cope with spiraling prices. The dire prognosis comes ahead of Monday’s annual Syria donor conference where pledges for aid have traditionally fallen short of need.

New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Residents of a northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. The threat to Las Vegas, a city of 13,000, was reduced after containment lines were built. Some residents were allowed to return to their homes. But a combination of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity were forecast by the National Weather Service that could be “exceptionally dangerous" conditions. The largest blaze in the U.S. has left many families homeless and thousands of residents have evacuated rural areas of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Jill Biden to Ukrainian mom: Russia war 'hard to understand'

KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden spent Mother’s Day in Slovakia, meeting with Ukrainian mothers who've been displaced by Russia’s war. She assured the women that the “hearts of the American people” are behind them. At a bus station that's now a 24-hour refugee processing center, Biden found herself in an extended conversation with a Ukrainian woman who said she struggles to explain the war to her three children because she cannot understand it herself. At one point, the woman asked, “Why?” seeming to seek an explanation for Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24. Jill Biden replied: “It’s so hard to understand.” Biden also visited a border village where she toured a border processing facility.

