AP News Summary at 8:17 a.m. EST

Patrons in gay club shooting hit gunman with his own weapon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The mayor of Colorado Springs is calling it “an incredible act of heroism” that patrons of a gay bar managed to subdue the gunman attacking them. Mayor John Suthers said on NBC's “Today” show that the shooting has the trappings of a hate crime, but he adds that investigators need to look at social media and other information before concluding a motive. Suthers earlier told The Associated Press that the shooting could have been “exponentially more tragic” if patrons hadn't intervened. Five people were killed and 25 hurt at Club Q on Saturday night. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for 'worst winter of our lives'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The lack of electricity turned Anastasia Pyrozhenko’s apartment into a deathtrap. Without electricity, there’s no water and no way to cook food, and the woman and her husband won’t even have time to run to the shelter from their 21st floor in the event of missile strikes, because the elevator isn’t working. “Russian strikes are plunging Ukraine into the stone age,” 25-year-old Pyrozhenko said. The situation in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and other major cities has deteriorated drastically after the largest missile attack on the country’s power grid on Tuesday. Ukrainian state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo reported that 40% of Ukrainians were experiencing difficulties, due to damage to at least 15 major energy hubs across the country.

World Cup teams won't wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has forced World Cup teams to back down. They abandoned a plan Monday for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were set to take the field, FIFA warned they would be immediately be shown yellow cards. That changed the calculus for the seven European teams. They may have expected to merely be fined. The standoff was just the latest dispute that threatened to overshadow the play. Since being awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010, conservative Muslim Qatar has faced criticism of its treatment of low-paid migrant workers as well as its criminalization of homosexuality.

Strong quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; 56 dead

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds. People rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris. Emergency workers treated the injured on stretchers outside main hospitals, on terraces and in parking lots. Many included children, some of whom were given oxygen masks and were being resuscitated. Residents, some crying with children in their arms, fled damaged homes after the magnitude 5.6 quake shook the Cianjur region in West Java province late Monday afternoon at a depth of 6 miles. It also caused panic in the greater Jakarta area, where high-rises swayed and some were evacuated.

Disney taps ex-CEO Bob Iger to return, set strategy

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Company has tapped its former CEO Bob Iger to return to head the company for two years, firing his successor Bob Chapek, who took the post in 2020. The move late Sunday stunned the entertainment industry. Disney said in a statement that Iger “has the deep respect of Disney's top leadership team" and is admired by the company's employees “worldwide." Disney board chair Susan Arnold thanked Chapek for his leadership during the pandemic but said the company's board believed Iger was “uniquely situated” to guide it during “increasingly complex" times. Iger, 71, led Disney for 15 years as it absorbed Pixar, Lucasfilm, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses, then launched Disney+ streaming service.

GOP's lackluster fundraising spurs post-election infighting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are engaged in a round of finger-pointing as both parties sift through the results of Democrats’ stronger-than-expected showing in the midterm elections. But the recriminations obscure a much deeper dilemma for the party. Many of their nominees failed to raise the money needed to mount competitive campaigns. That forced party leaders, particularly in the Senate, to triage resources to races where they thought they had the best chance at winning. The lackluster fundraising allowed Democrats to get their message out to voters early and unchallenged, while GOP contenders lacked the resources to do the same.

Red Cross: Afghans will struggle for their lives this winter

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A senior official with the International Committee of the Red Cross says that Afghans will struggle for their lives as the country braces for its second winter under Taliban rule and faces plummeting humanitarian conditions. Red Cross operations director Martin Schuepp says an already dire economic situation in Afghanistan is set to become worse as the Taliban face international isolation and sanctions. Speaking with. He told The Associated Press late Sunday, that the Red Cross has stepped in with “stop-gap measures” like paying the salaries of 10,500 medical staff every month. The Taliban’s return to power in August 2021 fundamentally transformed Afghanistan, driving millions into poverty as foreign aid stopped almost overnight.

EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The establishment of a fund to help poor nations getting hit hard by extreme weather events was one of the most significant decisions to come out of U.N. climate talks the last 30 years. It affirmed that poor countries, with limited resources, are being most impacted by extreme weather events like floods, heat waves and storms, and that industrialized nations that have done the most to contribute to climate change have a responsibility to help. While government leaders, environmentalists and activists celebrated plans for such a fund, there are many outstanding questions, ranging from how it will work to long-term repercussions. Here is a look at the development of the idea of “loss and damage,” the term it’s given in climate negotiations, and what we know about the fund.

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle. The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best.” They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday. Federal prosecutors say they should receive lengthy prison sentences. Lawyers for Todd Chrisley are asking for a considerably lighter prison sentence, while Julie Chrisley's lawyers have asked for no prison time at all.

Elton John rockets toward retirement at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elton John rocketed toward retirement at Dodger Stadium. He played the last of a three-night stand in Los Angeles at a concert Sunday night, and emerged for his encores in a bedazzled, Dodger-themed bathrobe. It was a callback to the sequined Dodgers uniform he wore at his historic concerts at the stadium in 1975. The two-hour show ended with a rousing rendition of “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” that left some in the crowd of more than 50,000 in tears. John brought his husband and two young sons to the stage before the final song and told the audience, saying spending time with them is “why I'm retiring.”