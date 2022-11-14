AP News Summary at 8:17 p.m. EST

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities said a University of Virginia student and former member of the school’s football team fatally shot three current players as they returned from a field trip. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday. Students who were told to shelter in place beginning late Sunday described terrifying hours in hiding. While police searched for the gunman through the night, students sought safety in closets, dorm rooms, libraries and apartments. They listened to police scanners and tried to remember everything they were taught as children during active-shooter drills. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but aim to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Xi responded that Taiwan is at the core of U.S.-China relations. Biden said the two powers' goal is to “manage our differences" in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting in Indonesia on Monday came at a critical juncture for the two countries — amid increasing economic and security tensions between them. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. Biden also objected to China's treatment of ethnic minorities and its crackdown in Hong Kong.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sports cars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.

EXPLAINER: Where does student loan forgiveness stand?

A federal appeals court St. Louis has thrown up another roadblock for President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness. The court on Monday agreed to a preliminary injunction halting the program in one of several cases challenging the debt relief plan. With the forgiveness program on hold, millions of borrowers have begun to wonder if they’ll get debt relief at all. The fate of the plan will likely eventually end up in the Supreme Court, meaning a final decision is a ways off.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Harvey Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has taken the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Newsom burst into tears a few minutes into her testimony when asked to identify Weinstein in the Los Angeles courtroom. The 48-year-old was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she says Weinstein raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel during what she thought was going to be a business meeting. Weinstein's attorney said during opening statements that she had consensual sex with the former movie mogul to try to get ahead in Hollywood. She spent 15 minutes on the stand before the court broke for lunch.

Budweiser stalls to be less prominent at World Cup stadiums

Budweiser beer stands at the eight World Cup stadiums are being moved aside to less prominent spots just days before the games start. Qatari organizers confirmed the decision on Monday. It’s the latest change in World Cup planning in the majority-Muslim emirate where alcohol sales are strictly regulated. Qatar consented since asking in 2009 to be host to respect FIFA commercial deals. They include Budweiser, a sponsor since the 1980s. Beer sales policy was agreed in September and tweaked on Saturday. Budweiser-branded sales tents get less visibility for serving beer with alcohol within stadium perimeters. Qatari World Cup organizers say “operational plans are being finalized.”

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doubts there are enough votes in Congress to codify abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. Although Democrats did better than expected in the midterm elections, they are still on track to lose control of the House, which would allow Republicans to block any such legislation. In addition, some Democrats are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law. During the campaign, Biden said that if Democrats picked up seats, the first piece of legislation he would send to Congress would be to enact a nationwide right to abortion.

Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he's 'OK'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jay Leno says he's doing OK after suffering serious burns in a gasoline fire. In a statement to Variety, Leno said he needs a “week or two” to get back on his feet. The cause and time of the fire wasn’t immediately clear. The 72-year-old former “Tonight Show” host is known for his famed car collection, which is housed at a garage in Burbank, north of Los Angeles. People magazine reported Leno had been set to appear at a financial conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but canceled citing a serious medical emergency. Leno's publicist and production company had no immediate comment.