AP News Summary at 8:30 a.m. EDT

War guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm for Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins. Kyiv repelled Russia's initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials have warned that Russian forces are relying on weapons with potential to cause mass casualties as they try to make headway in capturing eastern Ukraine. The U.K. Defense Ministry said Saturday that Russian bombers have likely been launching heavy 1960s-era anti-ship missiles that “are highly inaccurate and therefore can cause severe collateral damage and casualties” when used on land targets. A Ukrainian regional governor accused Russia of using incendiary weapons in a village in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk province. Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition in eastern Ukraine, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

Therapist sex abuse case reveals dark past, ethical concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in a notorious drunken driving crash decades ago is facing new charges in New Hampshire, under a new name. Peter Dushame changed his name to Peter Stone while in prison and became a licensed drug and alcohol counselor after his release. He's now accused of sexually assaulting a client who later stumbled upon his past. Stone declined an interview request from The Associated Press. Experts say his case raises complicated questions about the right to forge a new life after incarceration and what patients should know about a mental health provider’s past.

Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. The second March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw around 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument. That’s far less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. This time, organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump's scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with a machete once broke into Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. Justice David Souter was assaulted by several men while he was jogging. Supreme Court justices haven't been immune to violent crime. But this past week’s incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities say a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices. Another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges.

$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high

NEW YORK (AP) — The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the first time ever. Auto club AAA said the average price on Saturday was $5.00. Motorists in some parts of the country, especially California, are paying far above that. The national average price has jumped 19 cents in just the past week, and it’s up $1.93 from this time last year. There are several reasons for the surge in gasoline prices. Americans typically drive more starting around Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil prices are rising, compounded by sanctions against Russia, a leading oil producer, because of its war against Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capacity in the United States because some refineries shut down during the pandemic.

Why France's parliamentary elections are important to Macron

PARIS (AP) — Emmanuel Macron saw off the far right’s Marine Le Pen in April’s presidential election, but now the French president is facing a threat from the other end of the political spectrum in the fight for parliamentary power. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament, the National Assembly, on Sunday, with a runoff on June 19. Jean-Luc Mélenchon is heading a coalition made up of leftists, greens and communists under the name Nupes, with a platform that includes raising the minimum wage and lowering the retirement age. Mélenchon hopes to become prime minister, setting up an uncomfortable “cohabitation” with the centrist Macron.

Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Joo-Rei Mathieson was one of the lucky kids, escaping a brutal South Korean facility where thousands of children and adults — mostly grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s. But she then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as a way to enrich military leaders. Nearly four decades after her adoption by Canadian parents in 1984, Mathieson is now on a mission to discover her biological roots and find her Korean parents if they are alive.

Trump endorses Katie Britt in Alabama Senate race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Katie Britt in the Republican primary for an Alabama U.S. Senate seat. Trump on Friday called Britt “a fearless America First Warrior" and said she has his “complete and total endorsement.” The former president had originally backed U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks in the race, but rescinded that endorsement in March after their relationship soured. Britt was chief of staff to retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby before stepping down to lead a state business group, and is now running to fill Shelby’s vacant seat. Britt and Brooks face off in the June 21 runoff that will decide the Republican nominee.

