AP News Summary at 8:19 a.m. EST

Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races

PHOENIX (AP) — Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and governor are still too early to call. About a fifth of the total ballots are left to be counted. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly led Republican Blake Masters by 5.6 percentage points late Thursday, while Democrat Katie Hobbs was 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Election officials in populous Maricopa County expected to begin reporting results Friday from nearly 300,000 mail ballots that were returned on Election Day. That crucial group of ballots will provide clues about how remaining votes will fall.

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Support for abortion rights drove women to the polls in Tuesday’s elections. But for many, the issue took on higher meaning, part of an overarching concern about the future of democracy. Women, especially Democratic women, were more likely than men to say the Roe v. Wade reversal was a top factor in their vote. That was according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of more than 94,000 voters in the midterm elections. More women also said the reversal made them angry, and said abortion had a major impact on their decision to turn out and which candidate they supported. In interviews with AP reporters, many women linked their concerns about abortion to fears for the country.

Sharp attacks on Trump from Rupert Murdoch's news outlets

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has taken some hits in the aftermath of the midterm elections, perhaps none as hard as those from outlets controlled by news magnate Rupert Murdoch. The New York Post depicted Trump as Humpty Dumpty on its cover Thursday, and ran a column that suggested Trump was ‘the most profound vote repellent in modern American history.’ The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial saying that Trump was the ‘Republican Party’s biggest loser.' Trump's former press secretary suggested on Fox News that he hold off on announcing a presidential candidacy. Trump dismissed as ‘fake news’ any characterization of him as a loser.

Russia claims all troops gone from city in southern Ukraine

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian Defense Ministry says it has finished pulling out its troops from the western bank of the Dnieper River in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. In a statement carried by Russia’s state news agencies, the ministry said the withdrawal was completed at 5 a.m. on Friday, and not a single unit of military equipment was left behind. The retreat announced earlier this week marks another setback for Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Areas the Russian military withdrew from included the city of Kherson, the only regional capital Moscow seized during its 8 1/2-month invasion of Ukraine. A Kremlin spokesman on Friday refused to acknowledge the retreat as humiliating for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pelosi faces uncertain future weeks after attack on husband

WASHINGTON (AP) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived at a crossroads. She could be forced to relinquish the gavel if Republicans win majority control of the House. Pelosi is the nation's first and only woman to become speaker. The uncertainty surrounding her future comes just weeks after her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked when an intruder broke into the family home in California looking for the speaker. She was in Washington at the time. Speaker Pelosi has said the attack will affect her decision about whether to remain in Congress. She won her own re-election representing San Francisco. She has served for 35 years.

Dubbed torture, ID policies leave transgender people sterile

SINGAPORE (AP) — Across the world, scores of countries still require transgender people to submit to sterilizing surgeries before their genders are legally recognized. It's a practice international human rights bodies have condemned as torture. These policies have left untold numbers of transgender people with an agonizing choice between their fertility and their identity. For those who opt against surgery, the policies’ consequences can be severe, limiting their prospects for jobs, housing, marriage and safe passage through the world. Since their identification documents list their genders as the opposite of how they present in public, they can easily be outed. And that can lead to everything from bureaucratic hassles to life-threatening confrontations.

In Egypt, host of COP27, a small step toward green energy

BENBAN, Egypt (AP) — The Arab world’s most populous country is taking steps to convert to renewable energy. Experts say that Egypt, with near-perpetual sunshine and windy Red Sea coastlines, is well-positioned to go green. But it's also a developing country and like others, faces obstacles in making the switch. Much of the infrastructure in Egypt is geared toward fossil fuels, with more than half of its electricity coming from natural gas. And a string of new gas discoveries may slow the country's transition towards renewables. Egypt is also battling with an economic crisis that has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine.

First lady hosts Veterans Day breakfast, supports caregivers

WASHINGTON (AP) — While President Joe Biden travels abroad, first lady Jill Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House. Jill Biden also is announcing new support for the Hidden Helpers Coalition, which works with children who live with wounded service members and veterans. After the Friday breakfast, the first lady will join Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, at Arlington National Cemetery. President Biden recorded a video message thanking veterans and acknowledging that "so many still carry the physical wounds and invisible scars of their service.” The Democratic president left Thursday night for Egypt, where he’s attending a United Nations conference on climate change.

Politics of Israel and Iran ensnare 1st World Cup in Mideast

JERUSALEM (AP) — Qatar may hope that soccer fans will ignore politics at the first World Cup in the Middle East. But Israel and Iran, foes locked in conflicts across the region, are bringing sensitive flashpoints to the tournament’s doorstep. Israel is not competing, but it sees the massive spectacle as a way to further integrate into the Middle East after establishing ties with two of Qatar’s Gulf Arab neighbors. Iran is convulsed by protests that erupted over the September death of 22-year-old woman in the custody of the country’s morality police. It has much at stake — the pitch could provide Iranian activists a vast audience for a protest. Or it could deliver Iran a rare victory on the world stage.

Famed painting "The Scream" targeted by climate activists

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Two people have tried in vain to glue themselves to Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” at a museum in Norway's capital. Police said no harm was reported to the painting of a waif-like figure appearing to scream. They said three people were detained in connection with Friday's episode at the National Museum of Norway. Activists from the Norwegian organization Stop Oil Exploration say their group was behind the action. Climate activists have targeted famous paintings at other European museums in recent months.