AP News Summary at 8:27 a.m. EDT

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Ukrainians are feared dead after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in eastern Ukraine. The governor of Luhansk province said Sunday that 30 people were rescued from the rubble of the school in the village of Bilohorivka but the rest probably didn't survive. The governor says Russian shelling in a nearby town also killed two boys, ages 11 and 14. Since failing to capture Ukraine’s capital, Russia has focused its offensive in eastern Ukraine. The largest European conflict since World War II has developed into a punishing war of attrition due to the Ukrainian military’s unexpectedly effective defense.

Court leak is catnip for those who love a juicy DC whodunit

WASHINGTON (AP) — There’s nothing official Washington loves better than a juicy whodunit. And the mystery over who leaked the Supreme Court’s draft opinion in a landmark abortion case offers the added subplot of tantalizing questions about why the leaker did it. It’s an intrigue in the tradition of Watergate’s “Deep Throat” or the Trump-era whistleblower “Anonymous.” The hunt for the high court leaker is afoot. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.” And amateur sleuths have been eagerly trading theories on social media. One way or another, big secrets in Washington have a way of eventually coming out.

Israel captures Palestinians who killed 3 in stabbing attack

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say they have captured two Palestinians who killed three people in a stabbing attack last week. The men were found Sunday near a quarry not far from the city where the stabbing occurred. Israel launched a massive manhunt for the assailants, who after carrying out the stabbing rampage, fled the scene. Residents were asked to be on alert and not to pick up hitchhikers. Police identified the attackers as 19- and 20-year-old men from the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. The stabbing on Thursday, Israel’s Independence Day, was the latest in a series of deadly assaults deep inside the country in recent weeks.

Patriotism, unease mix as Russia marks Victory Day in WWII

The Russian holiday of Victory Day brings out patriotic displays of flags, military parades and marches by veterans' groups celebrating the country's triumph over Nazi Germany in 1945. At first glance, the preparations for Monday’s celebration seem to be the same as ever. But the mood this year is very different, because Russian troops are fighting and dying in a war in neighboring Ukraine. The pride and patriotism usually associated with Russia’s most important holiday is mixing with apprehension and unease over what this year’s Victory Day may bring. Some Russians fear that President Vladimir Putin will use it to implement a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces, although the Kremlin denies it.

Crews work through 2nd night after Cuba hotel blast kills 27

HAVANA (AP) — The search continues for victims of a hotel explosion that killed at least 27 people in Cuba’s capital and left more than a dozen missing amid the rubble. Crews worked through a second night at the Hotel Saratoga, a luxury 96-room hotel in Old Havana, that was finishing renovations when an apparent gas leak produced a massive explosion. Just steps from Cuba’s capitol, the Saratoga’s façade was sheared off by Friday’s blast, burying workers inside and apparently passersby outside under concrete and twisted metal. The explosion came at late morning when the streets and plaza in front of the stately hotel would have been full of pedestrians.

Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases is exposing shocking constitutional landmines. Those problems are impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute public defender shortage means hundreds of low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation — sometimes in serious felony cases — and judges have dismissed several dozen cases. Hearings in others are delayed, leaving defendants and victims in limbo. Lawmakers are ordering reforms and budgeting millions for fixes after a recent study found Oregon has 31% of the necessary public defenders.

Syrians in desperate need of aid hit hard by Ukraine fallout

BEIRUT (AP) — Fallout from the 2-month-old war in Ukraine is worsening long-term humanitarian crises elsewhere, including in Syria. The global rise in food prices has hit Syrians in the country's last rebel-run enclave particularly hard. The territory is packed with several million people who fled their homes elsewhere in Syria under government attack, and many rely on international aid to get by. The U.N. food aid agency and other groups say they have to reduce distributions, starting this month, to cope with spiraling prices. The dire prognosis comes ahead of Monday’s annual Syria donor conference where pledges for aid have traditionally fallen short of need.

Burkina Faso's displaced numbers swell amid jihadi violence

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — The West African country of Burkina Faso has 2 million displaced people who have fled rising violence from Islamic extremist groups. Leaving their rural homes for the safety of urban centers, they struggle to find shelter, work, and food. This rising tide of displaced has put tremendous pressure on Burkina Faso's cities, which are finding it difficult to cope. When it seized power in January, Burkina Faso’s ruling junta vowed to stamp out extremist violence but it has done little about the swelling numbers of displaced. Alexandra Lamarche, senior advocate for West and Central Africa for Refugees International said the government has a responsibility to provide the swelling numbers of displaced with those social services.

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leader

HONG KONG (AP) — John Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, has been elected as the city’s next leader in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee. He was the only candidate and won with over 99% of the vote in which nearly all 1,500 committee members were carefully vetted by the central government in Beijing. He will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1. Her five-term was marked by huge pro-democracy protests calling for her resignation, a security crackdown that has quashed virtually all dissent and the recent COVID-19 wave that had overwhelmed the health system. Lee’s election has sparked concern that Beijing could further tighten its grip.

Detailed 'open source' news investigations are catching on

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations are using sophisticated new technologies to transform the way they conduct investigations. Much of it is publicly available, or “open-source” material from mobile phones, satellite images and security cameras, but it also extends to computer modeling and artificial intelligence. A reporting form that barely existed a decade ago is becoming an important part of journalism's future. The New York Times, which has sent part of its open source team to Ukraine to supplement traditional reporters, is a leader in the field. The Washington Post just announced that it was adding six people to its video forensics team, doubling its size.

