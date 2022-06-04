AP News Summary at 8:28 a.m. EDT

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

In eastern Ukraine, keeping the lights on is a dangerous job

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian attacks are knocking out power, water and gas to entire towns and cities as the fighting in eastern Ukraine inches forward. And the utility crews sent to repair the smashed transmission lines and pipes are finding themselves in the middle of the shelling. Officials say crews sometimes arrive at a location only to be forced to retreat because of the fighting. Some villages are impossible to reach. A water systems engineer in the town of Bakhmut says "we can hear the shells whistling above us.”

Online pro-gun extremism: 'Cool for active shooter stuff'

As Americans reel from mass shootings, law enforcement officials and experts on extremism are taking increasing notice of the sprawling online space devoted to guns and gun rights. That includes gun forums, tactical training videos, websites that sell unregistered gun kits and social media platforms where far-right gun owners swap practical tips and talk of dark plots to take their weapons. It’s an ecosystem rich with potential recruits for extremist groups exploiting the often blurry line separating traditional support for a Constitutional right from militant anti-government movements that embrace racism and violence.

LGBTQ people urge Democrats to forcefully reject GOP attacks

Democratic political candidates are struggling to counter a barrage of GOP attacks targeting LGBTQ people, particularly transgender people. Democrats in some cases are making measured responses and occasionally capitulating to a strategy that serves mostly to galvanize the Republican base. But some LGBTQ people say they feel abandoned as Democrats largely avoid direct confrontations. They want to see candidates go beyond prepared statements celebrating Pride month. They instead want candidates to place LGBTQ issues more at the center of their campaigns while warning of the specific consequences of Republican victories.

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded. Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press Friday that a Texas Department of Public Safety official told him school district police Chief Pete Arredondo was without a radio during the May 24 attack by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead. Arredondo has not responded to interview requests from AP. The head of the DPS has criticized Arredondo for acting too slowly. Gutierrez said Thursday that Arredondo was not informed of 911 calls from terrified children inside the school during the shooting.

Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at jubilee concert

LONDON (AP) — Two future monarchs are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at a special concert in front of Buckingham Palace. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, are scheduled to address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.

Supreme Leader acknowledges Iran took oil from Greek tankers

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has acknowledged that Iran took the oil from two Greek tankers last month in helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf. He said Saturday the confiscations were retaliation for Greece’s role in the U.S. seizure of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker the same week in the Mediterranean Sea over violating Washington’s harsh sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Khamenei says: “You stole our oil, we took it back from you. Taking back a stolen property is not called stealing.” The seizures ratcheted up tensions between Iran and the West already simmering over Iran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on charges that he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. But the Justice Department spared two other advisers, including the ex-president’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, from criminal prosecution.The department’s decision to not prosecute Meadows and Dan Scavino, another adviser to former President Donald Trump, was revealed in a letter sent Friday by a federal prosecutor to a lawyer for the House of Representatives. The move was reported hours after the indictment of Navarro and a subsequent, fiery court appearance in which he vowed to contest the contempt of Congress charges.

Shakira confirms split with soccer star Piqué

MADRID (AP) — Colombian pop star Shakira and her partner, Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, are splitting up. Shakira's public relations firm said Saturday in a statement quoting the pair that “we regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding." The 45-year-old Shakira met the Barcelona defender while she was promoting her 2010 World Cup anthem “Waka Waka – Time for Africa.” The couple have two children. Rumors of the demise of the couple’s 11-year relationship had gripped Spanish media in recent days. They were fueled by media reports that the 35-year-old Piqué had left the family’s home in Barcelona and was living by himself in the city.

