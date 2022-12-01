AP News Summary at 8:28 a.m. EST

Biden hosts Macron amid friction over US climate law

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French president isn't hiding his displeasure with aspects of Biden's signature climate law that Macron said will have an enormous negative impact on European companies. Biden is set to welcome Macron to the White House on Thursday for a visit that will conclude with the first state dinner of the Biden administration. Ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Macron made clear that he and other European leaders are deeply concerned about U.S. incentives that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

Chinese users play cat-and-mouse with censors amid protests

HONG KONG (AP) — Word of anti-lockdown protests in China spread on domestic social media for a short period last weekend, thanks to a rare pause in the cat-and-mouse game that goes on between millions of Chinese internet users and the country’s gargantuan censorship machine. Chinese authorities maintain a tight grip on the country’s internet via a complex, multi-layered censorship operation that blocks access to almost all foreign news and social media, and blocks topics and keywords considered politically sensitive or detrimental to the Chinese Communist Party’s rule. Videos of or calls to protest are usually deleted immediately. But at moments of overwhelming public anger, experts said, the system can struggle to keep up.

Obama heads to Ga. as Warnock seeks big early vote advantage

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters have cast more than 1 million ballots ahead of the Dec. 6 U.S. Senate runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Warnock is looking to juice an apparent Democratic head start in early voting with a visit Thursday from Barack Obama. The former president will campaign with Warnock on the eve of the final day of early voting. The rally promises to be the largest event of Warnock’s four-week runoff blitz. Democrats are pushing to bank as many votes as possible while Republicans including Walker have taken a less aggressive approach that could leave Walker heavily dependent on runoff Election Day turnout.

Abortion rights groups look to next fights after 2022 wins

CHICAGO (AP) — Emboldened by the results of November’s midterms, abortion rights supporters say they are preparing for even bigger fights in state legislatures and pivotal elections to come. Victories for abortion rights ballot measures and candidates who support abortion provided a roadmap for how to win future campaigns, Democrats and leaders of several organizations say. Mobilization efforts brought together women of different races, ages and ideologies who disagreed with the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, forming more diverse and larger coalitions. The election also changed the way people talk about abortion, they say.

Ghana, Uruguay meet again at World Cup after 2010 drama

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ghana and Uruguay meet at the World Cup on Friday in a repeat of one of the tournament’s most contentious games. There is almost as much riding on this one. Ghana is looking to seal a place in the knockout stage and Uruguay is trying to save its World Cup campaign. Uruguay striker Luis Suarez’s deliberate handball on the goal-line in the 2010 quarterfinals denied Ghana a certain goal and a place in history as the first African team to reach the semis. The 35-year-old Suarez is still playing for Uruguay and looking to spoil Ghana's World Cup again.

Racism row erupts as William and Kate visit Boston

LONDON (AP) — Prince William’s Kensington Palace office says “racism has no place in our society” as he seeks to prevent the backlash over his godmother’s treatment of a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse from overshadowing his trip to the United States. Lady Susan Hussey resigned Wednesday as an honorary member of the royal household after the chief executive of an east London women’s refuge said the 83-year-old repeatedly asked her where she “really came from” after she told the older woman that she was British. The exchange took place at a Buckingham Palace reception for those working to end domestic violence. A palace spokesman says the comments were unacceptable, “and it’s right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect.”

Prayers? Bombs? Hawaii history shows stopping lava not easy

HONOLULU (AP) — People in Hawaii are asking if anything can be done to stop or divert the flow of lava as molten rock from Mauna Loa volcano inches toward a highway on the Big Island. It's an issue that comes up every time lava approaches infrastructure or towns. And over the decades, people have tried rock wall berms and other barriers to divert lava flows. The Army once even dropped bombs on Mauna Loa. Whether it can be done successfully depends on force of the lava flow and the terrain. But many in Hawaii also question the wisdom of interfering with nature and Pele, the Hawaiian deity of volcanoes and fire.

Cheers! Serbia's plum brandy gets UN world heritage status

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — It’s time to raise a glass for sljivovica - Serbia’s traditional plum brandy that is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. Serbia’s Ministry of Culture said Thursday UNESCO experts who gathered in Morocco this week decided that sljivovica (pronounced SHLI’-vuh-vitsah) deserves U.N. recognition as an example of an important cultural tradition. Sljivovica has been handcrafted — and consumed — in Serbia for centuries, a custom carried from generation to generation that experts say has become part of the national identity. Making the potent drink remains a tradition in many rural areas of the Balkan country despite a boom in modern distilleries and brands.

Jamie Lee Curtis to receive AARP Career Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Scream Queen” Jamie Lee Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. Alan Cumming will host the event, which premieres on PBS on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern. The 64-year-old starred in her last installment of the slasher series “Halloween Ends,” and the blockbuster indie film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” this year. AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins says that Curtis' “longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging.”

In new role as G-20 chair, India set to focus on climate

BENGALURU, India (AP) — India officially takes up its role as chair of the Group of 20 leading economies for the coming year Thursday and it’s putting climate at the top of the group’s priorities. Programs to encourage sustainable living and money for countries to transition to clean energy and deal with the effects of a warming world are some of the key areas that India will focus on during its presidency, experts say. Some say the country will use the position to boost its climate credentials and act as a bridge between the interests of industrialized nations and developing ones. India has made considerable moves toward renewable energy but remains one of the world’s current top emitters of planet-warming gases.