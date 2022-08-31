AP News Summary at 8:43 a.m. EDT

Feds cite efforts to obstruct probe of docs at Trump estate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says classified documents were “likely concealed and removed” from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate as part of an effort to obstruct the federal investigation into the discovery of the government records. A court filing made Tuesday night shows the FBI also seized 33 boxes containing more than 100 classified records during its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago and found classified documents stashed in Trump’s office. The filing lays out the most detailed chronology to date of months of strained interactions between Justice Department officials and Trump representatives over the discovery of government secrets.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

BERLIN (AP) — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule, was mourned for the loss of what world leaders described as a rare leader who brought global change and at the time a hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91, was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of Vladimir Putin, who has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

A moment in time: AP journalists remember Diana's death

LONDON (AP) — It was a warm Saturday evening and journalists had gathered at a Paris restaurant to enjoy the last weekend of summer. At sometime past midnight, phones around the table began to ring all at once. News desks were contacting reporters and photographers to alert them that Princess Diana’s car had crashed in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris. That's how the news unfolded in the early hours of Aug. 31, 1997. What followed in the next hours and days was a story that shocked the world: Britain's captivating princess, the woman who charmed the media, became a style icon and promoted unpopular causes like clearing land mines even as her royal marriage was disintegrating, was dead at age 36.

UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — United Nations inspectors are making their way toward Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Theirs is a long-anticipated mission that the world hopes will help secure the Russian-held facility in the middle of a war zone and avoid catastrophe. Underscoring the danger, Kyiv and Moscow again accused each other on Wednesday of attacking the area around Europe’s biggest nuclear plant. In recent days, the plant was temporarily knocked offline because of fire damage to transmission line. That heightened fears that fighting could lead to a massive radiation leak or even a reactor meltdown. The risks are so severe that officials have begun distributing anti-radiation iodine tablets to nearby residents.

Survey finds young people follow news, but without much joy

NEW YORK (AP) — A survey of people ages 16 to 40 finds that millennials and Generation Z follow the news but aren't that happy with what they're seeing. The study conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute says 79% of people in that age group follow news daily, contrary to perceptions that many are tuned out. But only 32% say they enjoy following the news, down sharply from 53% in a similar study seven years ago. The study also shows many young people blame news organizations for spreading misinformation and suggests they have had it with “food-fight journalism” that depicts debates between people with extreme views.

US: Prison chaplain used faith and fear to abuse inmates

A former California prison chaplain who pleaded guilty to forcing an inmate to have sex with him is facing sentencing in a federal court. James Theodore Highhouse is alleged to have abused several women at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California. Prosecutors are seeking a 10-year prison sentence for Highhouse while his lawyers are seeking a two-year term. Highhouse is among five workers at the Bay Area lockup charged in the last 14 months with sexually abusing inmates. Earlier this year, an Associated Press investigation revealed years of sexual misconduct at the Dublin prison, including allegations against the former warden.

Zombie cells central to the quest for active, vital old age

A growing number of scientists is trying to help people reach a goal humans have been chasing throughout history: staying active and vital in old age. They are part of the skyrocketing scientific field of cellular senescence, which is built upon the idea that cells eventually stop dividing. The body removes most of them, but others linger like zombies, not quite dead and harming normal cells nearby. They accumulate in older bodies, and mounting evidence links this to an array of age-related conditions like dementia, cardiovascular disease and osteoporosis. Scientists wonder: Can the zombie cell buildup be stopped through things like drugs or exercise?

UN weather agency predicts rare 'triple-dip' La Nina in 2022

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. weather agency is predicting the phenomenon known as La Nina is poised to last through the end of this year, a mysterious “triple dip” — the first this century — caused by three straight years of its effect on climate patterns like drought and flooding worldwide. The World Meteorological Organization says La Nina conditions have strengthened in the eastern and central equatorial Pacific with an increase in trade winds in recent weeks. La Nina is a natural and cyclical cooling of parts of the equatorial Pacific that changes weather patterns worldwide, as opposed to warming caused by the better-known El Nino.

Leaky battleship in Texas begins trip for $35M repairs

LA PORTE, Texas (AP) — The greatest challenge in recent years for the only surviving battleship that served in both world wars has been a leaky hull that's raised concerns it could sink. Now the foundation in charge of the USS Texas' care is towing it Wednesday from its longtime home along the Houston Ship Channel to a shipyard in nearby Galveston for much needed repairs. The ship’s repairs are part of the foundation’s plans to eventually resettle it in a new location in Texas. The battleship will be pulled by four tugboats and the 40-mile journey to Galveston won’t be without risk as the ship’s hull could leak enough to sink it. The foundation's president says they anticipate a smooth trip.

Futures up as Wall Street tries to snap 3-day losing streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street was pointing toward small gains before the opening bell as markets try to break a three-day selloff spurred by comments last week from Federal Reserve officials suggesting more interest rate hikes were likely. Futures for the benchmark S&P 500 gained 0.4% and futures for the Dow industrials were up 0.2% before markets opened on Wednesday. Strong U.S. employment data also helped fuel expectations of more interest rate hikes. In Europe, markets slipped after a report on Wednesday showed that inflation in countries using the euro currency hit another record in August. Shares in Asia were mixed and oil prices fell.