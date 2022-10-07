AP News Summary at 8:29 a.m. EDT

Missiles, drones hit Zaporizhzhia again as death toll rises

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile attack on apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to 11. The regional governor said Friday that more missiles hit the city on Friday along with explosives from Iranian-made drones. He said the Russian S-300 missile strikes on the city a day earlier were “not a random hit, but a series of missiles aimed at multi-story buildings.” As the war sparked by Russia’s February invasion of its neighbor, the Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the Nobel Peace Prize to human rights organizations in Russia and Ukraine, and an activist jailed in Russian ally Belarus.

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser Thursday for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and collapsed in grief over the small coffins of children after a fired police officer stormed a rural Thai day care center at naptime and massacred dozens of people. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country. Flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the gun and knife attack were children.

Nobel Peace Prize to activists from Belarus, Russia, Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the judges wanted to honor "three outstanding champions of human rights, democracy and peaceful coexistence.” The announcement represents a strong rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin whose invasion of Ukraine has outraged the international community and highlighted his authoritarian rule. The award follows a tradition of highlighting groups and activists trying to prevent conflicts, alleviate hardship and protect human rights.

Hurricane Ian floods leave mess, insurance questions behind

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Christine Barrett and her family had to climb on top of their kitchen cabinets because of flooding that surged into their house during Hurricane Ian. They put water wings on their 1-year-old, and were rescued by boat the next day. Their community of North Port is about 5 miles inland. And the Barretts _ like many neighbors _ live in areas where flood insurance isn’t required. And therefore they don’t have it. Now many wonder how they’ll afford much-needed repairs. There are concerns that not enough people nationally have flood insurance at a time when climate change is believed to be making storms wetter. The Insurance Information Institute says only about 4% of homeowners nationwide have flood insurance although 90% of catastrophes in the U.S. involve flooding.

Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say an attacker killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder late Thursday. Police say three people are hospitalized in critical condition and another three are stable after the stabbings that started across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police say Barrios used a large kitchen knife in Thursday morning's attack. Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

To buy Twitter, Musk has to keep banks, investors on board

If the squabbling ever stops over Elon Musk’s renewed bid to buy Twitter, experts say he still faces a huge obstacle to closing the $44 billion deal: Keeping his financing in place. Earlier this week Musk reversed course and said he’d go through with acquiring the social media company under the same terms he agreed to in April. But after months of tweetstorms and legal barbs, there are scars and suspicions on both sides. Both sides are now fighting over whether Twitter's lawsuit against Musk should be dropped. For the deal to go through, Musk has to hold together a group of banks and investors that will help him pay for the purchase.

GOP steps up crime message in midterm's final stretch

NEW YORK (AP) — In cities and suburbs across the U.S., Republicans up and down the ballot have overwhelmingly focused on sending a message that violent crime is out of control. They’re often pointing to criminal justice reforms adopted around the country in the wake of George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police, including changes to bail laws that critics had long contended disproportionately impacted communities of color, along with accusations that Democrats have not been sufficiently supportive of law enforcement. The message has appeared in some of the most competitive Senate races around the country in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Nevada, along with scores of races for U.S. House seats and governor’s mansions.

EXPLAINER: How will OPEC+ cuts affect oil prices, inflation?

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil cartel OPEC and its allies are cutting production. And that means oil prices are likely going up. The OPEC+ alliance says they're trying to support prices against future sagging demand from an uncertain and slowing global economy. Saudi Arabia's energy minister says the alliance is bringing stability to the oil market. Yet high oil prices are contributing to fears of a slowdown and have been criticized by Washington. Meanwhile, supply could take another hit as the U.S. and allies try to impose a price cap on Russian oil to reduce the money flowing into Moscow’s war chest after it invaded Ukraine.

K-pop group BTS members face possible military conscription

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military appears to want to conscript members of the K-pop supergroup BTS for mandatory military duties, as the public remains sharply divided over whether they should be given exemptions. The commissioner of the Military Manpower Administration, Lee Ki Sik, told lawmakers on Friday that it’s “desirable” for BTS members to fulfill their military duties to insure fairness in the country’s military service. Whether the band’s seven members must serve in the army is one of the hottest issues in South Korea because its oldest member, Jin, faces possible enlistment early next year after turning 30 in December.