AP News Summary at 8:29 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian president: Mass grave found near recaptured city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the discovery late Thursday in his nightly address to the nation. The grave was found close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. Investigators with metal detectors were scanning the site for hidden explosives. Zelenskyy said more information would be made public Friday.

Florida, Texas escalate flights, buses to move migrants

EDGARTOWN, Mass. (AP) — Republican governors are escalating their practice of sending migrants without advance warning to Democratic strongholds, including a wealthy summer enclave in Massachusetts and the Washington, D.C., home of Vice President Kamala Harris. They are taunting leaders of immigrant-friendly “sanctuary” cities and highlighting their opposition to Biden administration border policies. The governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington in recent months. But the latest surprise moves — which included two flights to Martha’s Vineyard Wednesday paid for by Florida’s governor — were derided by critics as inhumane political theater.

Veteran NY judge named as arbiter in Trump Mar-a-Lago probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a veteran New York jurist to serve as an independent arbiter and review records seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s home last month. The selection of Raymond Dearie, a former federal prosecutor who for years served as the chief judge of the federal court based in Brooklyn, came after both the Justice Department and Trump’s lawyers made clear that they would be satisfied with his appointment as a so-called special master. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon refused a Justice Department request to lift her temporary prohibition on the department's use of the roughly 100 classified records that were taken.

Biden, Dems see both political, economic wins in rail deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hailing a labor agreement that avoided a strike that would have shut down railroads across the country as a win for America. It's also a win for him politically, allowing Democrats to sidestep what could have been an economic debacle before November’s midterm elections. Pressured to choose between labor and business, Biden lobbied them to work together. By keeping the trains running, Biden overcame a major economic threat that doubled as a political risk. His fellow Democrats face an uphill climb to maintain their narrow hold on power in Congress amid soaring inflation and as Biden’s approval rating is improving, but still remains underwater.

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners are waiting for up to nine hours in line to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for almost 5 miles (8 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. But those in it said the nine-hour wait was worth it and authorities provided amenities like portable toilets to ease their wait. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace also released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the 1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

EXPLAINER: States scramble as US abortion landscape shifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Almost three months after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the landscape of abortion access is still shifting significantly in some states, sometimes very quickly. Changing restrictions and litigation in neighboring Indiana and Ohio this week illustrate the whiplash for providers and patients navigating sudden changes in what is allowed where. As of Thursday, 13 states have current bans on abortion at any point in pregnancy and one more, Georgia, with a ban on abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected — usually around six weeks, often before women realize they’re pregnant.

Warming, other factors worsened Pakistan floods, study finds

A new study says human-caused climate change juiced the rainfall that triggered Pakistan's floods by up to 50%. But the authors of Thursday's study say other societal issues that make the country vulnerable and put people in harm's way are probably the biggest factor in the ongoing humanitarian disaster. Still, they say climate change made it a lot worse. Researchers used the scientifically accepted technique of comparing what happened to computer simulations of a world without heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. The study from World Weather Attribution is not yet peer reviewed.

Review: Ana de Armas digs deep as Marilyn in brutal ‘Blonde’

Andrew Dominik's “Blonde,” a fictional meditation on the life of Marilyn Monroe, is brutal, bruising — and often beautiful, writes Associated Press National Writer Jocelyn Noveck. It features a raw, committed and heartbreaking lead performance by Ana de Armas. Based on a novel, “Blonde” by Joyce Carol Oates, the film melds fact and fiction in search of a deeper emotional truth. Some of its greatest strengths lie in the expertly rendered scenes of Hollywood glitz and glamour. As Marilyn's husbands, Bobby Cannavale as Joe DiMaggio and Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller are both superbly cast, and Julianne Nicholson is memorable as Marilyn's abusive mother. In theaters on Friday and streaming on Netflix Sept. 28.

As Roger Federer retires, an appreciation of his career

Roger Federer is leaving tennis after more than two decades as a pro player with a style that rarely betrayed the effort behind his mastery. He won 20 Grand Slam titles and once reached 10 consecutive major finals and built enduring rivalries with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Federer helped bring his sport around the world and played against and beat top players from various generations. He was not afraid to reinvent himself and tinker with his racket or his style. His departure comes shortly after Serena Williams played what is expected to be the last tournament of her illustrious career.