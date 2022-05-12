AP News Summary at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Russia hits east Ukraine, Finland moves toward joining NATO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded areas in Ukraine’s east, including the last pocket of resistance in besieged Mariupol, as the war pushed Finland closer to seeking NATO membership. The conflict on the ground slogged on Thursday even as the globe-shaking repercussions of the invasion spread. Ukraine’s military recaptured some towns and villages in the country’s northeast but acknowledged that Russian forces have seen “partial success” farther south in the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Finland’s president and prime minister said Thursday that the Nordic country should apply “without delay” for membership in the Western alliance.

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic. It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The size of the outbreak isn't immediately known but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

Crypto comes to Washington. Will the millions buy influence?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cryptocurrency tycoons are emerging as new power players in American politics. They are pouring millions of dollars into primary elections as they try to gain influence over lawmakers and other government officials. They are the ones who will write laws or craft regulations overseeing the cryptocurrency industry. This year, for the first time, industry executives have flooded money into federal races, regardless of party. Records and interviews show them spending $20 million so far. Cryptocurrencies are a digital asset that can be traded over the internet without relying on the global banking system. They’re highly speculative and often lack transparency.

'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.

Palestinians mourn slain Al Jazeera journalist, blame Israel

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Thousands have gathered to mourn a slain Al Jazeera journalist in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah. The head of the Palestinian Authority is blaming Israel for her death and on Thursday rejected Israeli calls for a joint investigation. Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American reporter who covered the Mideast conflict for more than 25 years, was shot dead Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. Journalists who were with her say Israeli forces fired upon them even though they were clearly identifiable as reporters. Israel says it is investigating the incident and wants to cooperate with the Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the West Bank.

UK warns 'no choice but to act' to change Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary has warned the European Union that the U.K. will have “no choice but to act” to revoke parts of a Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland if the EU doesn't show flexibility. Liz Truss said Thursday that arrangements for border and customs checks in Northern Ireland are “the greatest obstacle” to forming a new government in Belfast. Border issues between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member Ireland have long posed thorny problems in the U.K.’s divorce from the EU. Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party refused this week to form a power-sharing government with Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein if the post-Brexit arrangements aren't substantially changed or scrapped.

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they are poised to revamp forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts. They are expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in Alaska with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change. The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China. Those concerns come as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time.

FIFA takes on EA Sports video game in soccer's new rivalry

LONDON (AP) — The name “FIFA” can bring to mind images of the World Cup and soccer’s greatest players. Pele, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi among them. The acronym for the sport’s governing body may also remind some of shameless bribery and corruption. But for many it’s the video game that is synonymous with FIFA. The Switzerland-based soccer body has enjoyed a mutually beneficial relationship with EA Sports for three decades with the annual edition of the video game raking in billions of dollars. But FIFA severed the licensing deal partnership with Electronic Arts Inc. on Tuesday. They are now becoming opponents.

Stubborn inflation weighs on US and global markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is pointing toward another down day with global markets falling sharply on more bad inflation data. Futures for the S&P 500 are 0.5% lower and the Dow is down 0.3% a day after a U.S. government report showed inflation remains close to a four-decade high. Economists expect U.S. data being released Thursday will reveal that the costs of goods before they reach consumers, called producer prices, continue to rise. Those costs can be passed on to consumers as companies are forced to cover higher expenses.

