AP News Summary at 8:30 p.m. EDT

King Charles III, in first address, vows 'lifelong service'

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III says he feels “profound sorrow” over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vows to carry on her “lifelong service” to the nation. Charles is making his first address to the nation as monarch Friday. He became king on Thursday after the queen’s death. His speech was broadcast on television and streamed at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where some 2,000 people were attending a service of remembrance for the queen. Mourners at the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and members of her government.

From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — She went horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. And sipped tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. Johnson did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades. Every living former U.S. president joined Biden in mourning her passing and sending condolences to her family. Biden said after his meeting with the queen last year that she reminded him of his mother.

Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are claiming new success in their counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east, taking control of a sizeable village and pushing toward an important transport junction. The United States’ top diplomat and the head of NATO noted the advances, but cautioned that the war is likely to drag on for months. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commended the military for its gains, saying that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region have been reclaimed. The head of the U.N. atomic watchdog, meanwhile, says conditions at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant are increasingly precarious. He says a safety zone needs to be established immediately around the plant to prevent a nuclear accident.

Trump team, Justice Dept. to make new Mar-a-Lago filing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and Donald Trump’s legal team are to stake out positions on the role to be played by an independent arbiter tasked with reviewing documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had given both sides until Friday to submit potential candidates for the role of a so-called special master, as well as proposals for the scope of the person’s duties and the schedule for his or her work. The back-and-forth over the special master is playing out amid an FBI investigation into the retention of several hundred classified documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago within the past year.

Politics in air as Biden visits future Intel plant in Ohio

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to set politics aside at the Ohio groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. But a tough Senate contest in the state and a Democratic candidate seeking to distance himself from the White House reflected the challenge of translating Biden's policy wins into political gains. The president, who championed the legislation that helped lure Intel, went to Ohio just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Judge tosses Trump's Russia probe suit against Clinton, FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Florida has dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton and former top FBI officials, rejecting the former president’s claims that they and others acted in concert to concoct the Russia investigation that shadowed much of his administration. U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks said in a sharply worded ruling on Thursday that Trump’s lawsuit, filed in March, contained “glaring structural deficiencies” and that many of the “characterizations of events are implausible.” A lawyer for Trump said he would appeal the dismissal.

Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A tropical storm nearing Southern California has brought fierce mountain winds, high humidity, rain and the threat of flooding to a region already dealing with wildfires and an extraordinary heat wave. In a mix of bad and good, firefighters fear winds Friday could expand the massive Fairview Fire 70 miles north of San Diego, while forecasters say the system will finally end the state's long heat wave. Downgraded from hurricane status, Tropical Storm Kay is expected to continue north off Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and veer west without making landfall in Southern California. Its moisture is expected surge farther north into the Central Valley and the Sierra Nevada, where the dangerous Mosquito Fire is burning.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

US counts millionth organ transplant while pushing for more

The U.S. has reached a medical milestone — counting 1 million organ transplants since the first success back in 1954. Advocates marked Friday's announcement with a new campaign to speed the next million by encouraging more donations. The news comes as the nation's transplant system is at a crossroads. More people than ever are getting new organs every year. But more than 100,000 others are awaiting their turn, and critics point to policies and errors that waste organs and cost lives. Changes are underway including steps to improve fair access to kidney transplants.

Tiafoe offers hope for present and future of US men's tennis

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe calls his run to the U.S. Open semifinals ‘a Cinderella story.’ He is a 24-year-old from Maryland who took up tennis because his father was a janitor at a junior training center, a player who never won a match past the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament until now, who owns one career ATP title and a sub-.500 career record, and whose ranking ranged from 24 to 74 over the past two seasons. Tiafoe’s tale also is a significant step forward for American men’s tennis and could help grow the sport in the future, too. Tiafoe is the first man from the U.S. to reach the semifinals at Flushing Meadows in 16 years. And he could become the first Black man from the U.S. in a major final since MaliVai Washington was the runner-up at Wimbledon in more than a quarter-century ago.