AP News Summary at 8:49 a.m. EDT

Trump CFO’s plea deal could make him a prosecution witness

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to tax violations in a deal that would require him to testify about business practices at the former president’s company. That's according to two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Weisselberg is charged with accepting more than $1.7 million in untaxed compensation. The people told the AP that Weisselberg will have to speak in court about the company’s role in the arrangement and possibly serve as a witness when the Trump Organization goes on trial in October. Messages seeking comment were left with prosecutors and lawyers for Weisselberg and Trump's company.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to meet the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland. Thursday's talks will focus on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the war. Turkey and the United Nations helped broker an agreement last month clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain stuck in its ports since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24. The U.N. chief will focus on containing the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant, while Turkey's leader will try to expand grain exports from Ukraine.

Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The debate over a limited set of circumstances in which abortion could be legal is causing divisions among Republican lawmakers in some states. The spark is the U.S. Supreme Court decision rejecting a right to abortion and returning the issue to states to determine. In Wisconsin, GOP state lawmakers are at odds over whether to reinforce an exception for a mother’s life and add protections for instances involving rape and incest. In Indiana, Republicans passed a near-total ban on abortion, with exceptions for rape and incest included after some Republicans joined with all Democrats. Some experts say the inconsistency among Republicans underscores the new debate within the GOP.

Armani, others flee wildfire on Sicilian island retreat

MILAN (AP) — Firefighters are putting out the remnants of two wildfires on a Sicilian island that forced fashion designer Giorgio Armani and dozens more to flee vacation villas overnight. The head of the region’s civil protection agency said Thursday that arson is suspected in two wildfires that forced some 30 people to seek refuge in boats or on safer parts of the island. Firefighters used Canadair planes to douse the flames, along with ground teams to protect homes. Authorities said no structures appeared to have been lost. Armani and guests evacuated his villa overnight as the flames neared, but the fire stopped short of the property. The island’s mayor, Vincenzo Campo, told the ANSA news agency Thursday that the worst appeared to be over.

Mideast's Jordan River: Rich in holiness, poor in water

ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many as where the Bible says Jesus got baptized. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty. Environmentalists have for years been warning that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. The transboundary river's history and water have been as politically fraught as holy, intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict. This has fueled its decline and complicates efforts to save it.

Saudi doctoral student gets 34 years in prison for tweets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Saudi court has sentenced a doctoral student and women’s rights advocate to 34 years in prison for spreading “rumors” on Twitter and retweeting dissidents. The decision has drawn growing global condemnation. Court documents obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday show the unusually harsh ruling, so far unacknowledged by Saudi Arabia. It comes amid Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s intensified crackdown on dissent, even as his ruled has granted Saudi women the right to drive and new freedoms. Al-Shehab was detained during a family vacation to the kingdom in January 2021 just days before she planned to return to her studies in the the United Kingdom.

Climate Migration: Flooding forces Bangladesh family to flee

BHOLA, Bangladesh (AP) — Mohammad Jewel and Arzu Begum were forced to flee Ramdaspur village in Bangladesh last year when the Meghna River flooded and destroyed their home. The couple and their four sons moved to the capital, Dhaka, where they struggle to pay their rent and food bills on their small incomes. The low-lying country is home to 130 rivers and is particularly prone to flooding which has worsened due to climate change. Bangladesh is expected to have about a third of South Asia’s internal climate refugees by 2050.

Disqualified for disabilities, railroad workers fight back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific has already lost three lawsuits over the way it removes employees with health conditions because of safety concerns, and the prospect of hundreds more lawsuits looms over the railroad. The lawsuits were originally going to be part of a class-action case before a federal appeals court decided the cases must be pursued individually. The first few lawsuits have now been tried with verdicts over $1 million coming in all three cases, but more than 200 more discrimination complaints are still pending with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that are likely to turn into lawsuits. Union Pacific has vigorously defended its policy in court, and the railroad says it is designed to protect its workers and the public from significant injury risks.

Gas-powered muscle cars drive into the sunset, turn electric

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Thundering gas-powered muscle cars will be closing in on their final Saturday-night cruises in the coming years. That's because automakers are replacing the vehicles with super-fast cars that run on batteries. Stellantis’ Dodge brand has long been the performance flag-bearer of the company formerly known as Fiat Chrysler. Now it is officially moving toward electricity. On Wednesday night, Dodge unveiled a battery-powered Charger Daytona SRT concept car. One like it will be in showrooms in 2024 as the sun sets on some petroleum models. Other automakers are moving — or have moved — in the same direction.

A look at the world's skinniest skyscraper: Steinway Tower

NEW YORK (AP) — One skyscraper stands out from the rest in the Manhattan skyline. It’s not the tallest, but it is the skinniest — the world's skinniest, in fact. New York architecture firm SHoP Architects designed Steinway Tower, which earns the title of “the most slender skyscraper in the world” due to its logic-defying ratio of width to height. The apartments in the 84-story residential tower range in cost as much as $66 million per unit and offer full views of the city. The tower is so tall and skinny that the luxury homes on the upper floors whip around by a few feet whenever the wind ramps up.