AP News Summary at 8:31 a.m. EDT

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. But the FBI's search of the former president’s Florida estate has unified Republicans behind Trump as almost never before. By Tuesday, the day after the unprecedented search, the overwhelming majority of Republican officials were accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department. And for a day, at least, Republican concerns about Trump’s past behavior and political shortcomings were forgotten. The FBI search also triggered a shift among Trump’s advisers, who had been privately urging him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce another presidential run. Suddenly, they were urging him to launch his campaign now.

Takeaways: Trump tightens grip on GOP, narrow Squad victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an uneven start, Donald Trump’s tour of revenge ousted Republican members of Congress, unleashed an army of Trump-backed “America First” candidates to beat back the establishment and strengthened his grip on the party. Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin’s Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year’s most closely watched Senate contests.Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan. Authorities say Muhammad Syed was arrested on Monday. He's charged with killing two people and is considered the prime suspect in the other two slayings. One shooting occurred in November and the other three within days of each other, including one last Friday. Police say Syed knew the victims and may have had an interpersonal conflict but the motive for the killings remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s air force says that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in massive explosions at an air base in Crimea amid speculation they were the result of a Ukrainian attack. That would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday’s blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, while poking fun at Russia’s explanation that munitions at the Saki air base caught fire and blew up. They have underscored the importance of the peninsula that Moscow annexed eight years ago. In his nightly video address several hours after the blasts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to retake Crimea.

Jury picked, evidence next in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are set to begin building their case against two men described as leaders of a 2020 scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It's the government's second chance to get convictions after a jury couldn’t deliver a unanimous verdict last spring. Opening statements are planned for Wednesday in federal court in Grand Rapids. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are charged with agreeing to kidnap the Democratic governor as part of a plot to shock the country into chaos in the final days of the 2020 presidential election. The government says they were displeased over COVID-19 restrictions. The jury was selected Tuesday. Some people were dismissed for health reasons or for political beliefs they couldn’t set aside.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond. They say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.

Veterans health bill marks a personal victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will sign veterans health care legislation on Wednesday that ends a long battle to expand benefits for people who served near burn pits. It's a personal issue for Biden. His son Beau was a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, and he died of cancer after his service in Iraq. Burn pits were used in Iraq and Afghanistan to dispose of chemicals, cans, tires, plastics, medical equipment and human waste. The legislation will help veterans get disability payments without having to prove their illness was the result of their service. Other health care services will be expanded as well.

Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA as stores wind down

MOSCOW (AP) — Russians are snapping up Western fashion and furniture this week as H&M and IKEA sell off the last of their inventory in Russia. Sweden-based H&M and Netherlands-based IKEA had paused sales after Russia sent troops into Ukraine. They're now looking to unload their stocks of clothing and furnishings as they wind down operations in Russia. IKEA’s sales are online only, while the H&M store at a Moscow shopping mall saw a steady stream of young shoppers Tuesday. Both companies are laying off staffers as they scale down business in Russia. H&M said Tuesday that 6,000 workers will be affected. IKEA says it has 15,000 workers in Russia and Belarus, but it didn't immediately confirm how many would lose their jobs.

Native Americans urge boycott of 'tone deaf' Pilgrim museum

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower. Members of the state’s Wampanoag community say Plimoth Patuxet Museums doesn’t provide a “bi-cultural” experience telling both the European and Indigenous stories equally as it purports to do. They say the Native American side of the outdoor museum remains small, needs repairs and is staffed by few Native workers. A museum spokesman said the organization is planning several changes to the site but declined to elaborate.

FIFA looks to start World Cup in Qatar 1 day earlier

GENEVA (AP) — The World Cup in Qatar could start one day earlier than scheduled. A person familiar with the proposal tells The Associated Press that FIFA is looking at a plan to let the host nation play Ecuador on Nov. 20. The person says a decision could be made within days by a committee comprised of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and the heads of the six continental soccer bodies. The proposal has been favored by Qatari officials and South American soccer body CONMEBOL. The World Cup is set to open on Nov. 21 with the Netherlands facing Senegal.