AP News Summary at 8:40 a.m. EDT

Trump associates' ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. If the FDA grants the company's request, women would be able to buy the pill from HRA Pharma over the counter, similar to common pain relievers. Birth control pills are available without a prescription in many parts of the world.

Ukraine official says Russia strikes 'absolute terrorism'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city in what the local administrator described as “absolute terrorism.” The top official in the Kharkiv region said Monday the Russian forces launched three missile strikes on the city targeting a school, a residential building and warehouse facilities. He said at least three people died and 31 others were injured. The strikes came just two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine and killed at least 24 people. Russian attacks also continued in the eastern Donbas region. The British military said Russian troops weren't getting needed rest after capturing a Ukrainian stronghold in the area earlier this month.

Abe's party vows to finish his work after win in Japan vote

TOKYO (AP) — Days after his assassination, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s party vowed to use its sizable victory in a parliamentary election to achieve his unfinished goals. Those include strengthening the military and revising the country’s pacifist, postwar constitution. The governing Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito secured a majority in the parliament’s upper house in elections Sunday that took on new meaning after Abe was shot to death while campaigning. The crime shook the nation. The result means Prime Minister Fumio Kishida could rule uninterrupted until a scheduled election in 2025. But the constitutional amendment would still face an uphill battle. Kishida welcomed the victory Monday but acknowledged the need to unify the party without Abe.

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Opposition leaders are in discussion to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a former minister have been proposed for president and prime minister. In a video statement Monday, the first since Saturday’s protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that he will stay on until a new government is in place because he wants to work within the constitution.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

US futures slip with earnings season, inflation data, on tap

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. futures are in the negative with corporate earnings season kicking off this week and rising anxiety over how companies are navigating soaring inflation. Also this week, the U.S. will release fresh data about rising costs for both companies and families with inflation hovering near four-decade highs. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials fell 0.6% and futures for the S&P 500 slid 0.7% before Monday’s opening bell.

Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle drags on company shares

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of Twitter are down more than 6% in premarket trading after billionaire Elon Musk said that he was abandoning his $44 billion bid for the company and the social media platform vowed to challenge Musk in court. Musk alleged Friday that Twitter has failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts it has. Twitter has said for years in regulatory filings that it believes about 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake but on Monday Musk continued to taunt the company on Twitter over what he has described as a lack of data.

EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s still time to catch Manhattanhenge, when the setting sun aligns with the Manhattan street grid and bathes the urban canyons in a rosy glow. The last two Manhattanhenge sunsets of 2022 are Monday and Tuesday. Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson coined the term in a 1997 article in the magazine Natural History. Tyson has said that he was inspired by a visit to Stonehenge as a teenager. Manhattanhenge happens about three weeks before the summer solstice and again about three weeks after. That’s when the sun aligns itself perfectly with the Manhattan grid’s east-west streets.