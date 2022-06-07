AP News Summary at 8:32 p.m. EDT

GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California is facing primary challengers in races that will help determine control of Congress. Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump. One voted to support the former president’s impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it. Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana. A trio of Republicans in Iowa are jockeying to take on the state’s lone Democratic U.S. House member.

School police chief a no-show at Uvalde City Council meeting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The school district police chief criticized for waiting too long before ordering law enforcement to confront and kill the gunman during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school did not appear at a Uvalde City Council meeting, despite being newly elected to the panel. Mayor Don McLaughlin says he's unable to explain why school district police Chief Pete Arredondo wasn’t at the brief meeting Tuesday. Two weeks ago, 19 students and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Law enforcement and state officials have struggled to present an accurate timeline and details, and have stopped releasing information about the police response. McLaughlin claims he is frustrated with the lack of information.

Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to 'remain high'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has acknowledged that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell “could have used a better word” than transitory when describing the expected run of inflation in the U.S. economy. Yellen says she remains hopeful it will decline. But she told the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that “I do expect inflation to remain high although I very much hope that it will be coming down now." Yellen added that “bringing inflation down” should be the number one priority. Treasury and the Federal Reserve have been increasingly blamed by legislators and the public for allowing inflation to reach record highs.

Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The son of an 86-year-old woman killed in the racist Buffalo mass shooting is calling on Congress to act against domestic terrorism. Garnell Whitfield Jr., whose mother was the oldest of the 10 Buffalo victims, challenged senators at a hearing Tuesday. He asked them: “What are you doing? You were elected to protect us.” The emotional testimony came against the backdrop of intensifying Senate negotiations on a gun safety bill. The proposals are gaining traction, but also raising concerns from Democrats and some advocacy groups who are pushing senators to do more, faster, to stem the tide of mass shootings across the nation.

Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claims to have taken control of 97% of one of the two provinces that make up Ukraine’s Donbas, bringing the Kremlin closer to its goal of fully capturing the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu says Moscow’s forces hold nearly all of Luhansk province. And it appears that Russia now occupies roughly half of Donetsk province, according to Ukrainian officials and military analysts.

FDA advisers back Novavax COVID shots as 4th US option

A more traditional kind of COVID-19 vaccine is a step closer to becoming the fourth option for U.S. adults. Advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted Tuesday to recommend authorization of shots made by Novavax. It's a protein vaccine, a more conventional technology than the dominant Pfizer and Moderna shots, and the lesser-used Johnson & Johnson option. It the FDA ultimately agrees, the Novavax shots could be an option for adults who haven't yet gotten vaccinated. The company eventually hopes to offer its shots as a booster, like they're used in some other countries.

US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says a looming Supreme Court decision on abortion, an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border and the midterm elections are potential triggers for extremist violence over the next six months. DHS said Tuesday in the National Terrorism Advisory System bulletin that the U.S. was in a “heightened threat environment” already. It’s the latest attempt by DHS to draw attention to the threat posed by domestic violent extremism. That's a shift from alerts about international terrorism that were a hallmark of DHS following its creation after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Golfers put aside 'reprehensible' Saudi moves to join series

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — The stars of the new Saudi-funded golf league have tried to fend off concerns about human rights abuses and signing up to accept hundreds of millions of dollars despite the risk of being banned from long-standing events. After announcing he quit the PGA Tour to join the LIV Golf series, Dustin Johnson evaded questioning about the source of the $25 million prize fund for each event flowing from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Graeme McDowell says he accepts it is “incredibly polarizing” to join the tour. He even offered a reason why, citing the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Human rights groups describe Saudi Arabia’s efforts as “sportswashing” its image.

Some cancer patients can skip treatments, 2 studies show

Some cancer patients can safely skip radiation or chemotherapy after surgery. That's according to two new studies exploring shorter, gentler cancer care. Researchers are looking for ways to precisely predict which patients can avoid unneeded treatment to cut down on harmful side effects and unnecessary costs. One study used a blood test to determine which colon cancer patients could skip chemotherapy after surgery. The other study suggests some low-risk breast cancer patients can omit radiation after lumpectomy. The findings were discussed at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, which is wrapping up Tuesday in Chicago.

Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is canceling orders from suppliers, particularly for home goods and clothing, and it’s slashing prices further to clear out amassed inventory ahead of the critical fall and holiday shopping seasons. The actions come after a pronounced spending shift by Americans, from investments in their homes to money spent on experience like travel, and nights out for dinner and other pre-pandemic routines. Shoppers are also focusing more on non-discretionary items like groceries as inflation makes them more selective. That’s a change that arrived much faster than major retailers had anticipated. The speed at which Americans pivoted away from pandemic spending was laid bare in the most recent quarterly financial filings from a number of major retailers.

