AP News Summary at 8:32 p.m. EDT

Gov. McMaster renominated as Democrats vie to oppose him

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has won his party’s nomination for a second full term. He will face a Democratic challenger in November. Five candidates were seeking the Democratic nomination in Tuesday's primary: former U.S. House member Joe Cunningham, state Sen. Mia McLeod, health care administrator Carlton Boyd, barber and musician Calvin “CJ Mack” McMillan and Vietnam veteran and former postal worker William H. “Cowboy” Williams. Cunningham and McLeod have raised much more money than any of their opponents.

US Reps. Mace, Rice face GOP voters after defying Trump

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two Republican House incumbents in South Carolina who have drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump now find themselves facing tough primary challenges Tuesday. House members Nancy Mace and Tom Rice criticized Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and Rice was among the 10 House Republicans who crossed party lines to vote to impeach him. In Nevada, Republican congressman Mark Amodei faces a primary challenge from the son of one of the state’s most famous sports figures. Democratic House member Dina Titus faces an progressive challenger in the state’s most liberal district. And in Maine, a former Republican congressman is looking to reclaim his old seat.

Stocks dip deeper into bear market ahead of big Fed news

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is closing mostly lower on Tuesday, a day after tumbling into a bear market on worries that high inflation will push central banks to clamp the brakes too hard on the economy. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% after another day of unsteady trading. Investors are bracing to see how big of an interest rate hike the Federal Reserve will make on Wednesday. Gains by several big technology companies including Oracle helped send the Nasdaq composite index up 0.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%. Treasury yields climbed again, reaching their highest levels in more than a decade.

Jan. 6 hearings: What we've learned, and what's next

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are trying to make a methodical case that President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election led directly to the insurrection by his supporters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The panel investigating the attack has now held the first two in a series of hearings. providing its initial findings after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. The committee is trying to establish that Trump pushed lies about widespread election fraud despite hearing clear evidence that his claims were not true. Future hearings will review Trump’s efforts to overturn the election in the weeks ahead of the insurrection.

Yellowstone flooding forces 10,000 to leave national park

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors have been ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. Sholly says the park could remain closed as long as a week, and northern entrances may not reopen this summer.

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the key Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded despite relentless shelling. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the city's Azot chemical plant. In other news on the war, a U.N. official said nearly two-thirds of the children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war. French President Emmanuel Macron visited Romania to meet with French troops there on NATO's eastern flank. And President Joe Biden spoke of building silos on Ukraine's borders to help it export much-needed grain to the world.

In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has announced his support for his chamber’s emerging bipartisan gun agreement. The Kentucky Republican's endorsement Tuesday boosted momentum for modest but notable election-year action by Congress on an issue that’s deadlocked lawmakers for three decades. An outline of the accord was released Sunday by 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans. Leaders hope it can be translated into legislation in days and voted on by Congress before lawmakers' July 4 recess. McConnell’s backing was the latest indication that last month’s gun massacres in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, had reconfigured the political calculations for some in the GOP.

Biden focuses on workers as high inflation remains a risk

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden has told the largest federation of labor unions that he’s rebuilding the U.S. economy around workers. He's drawing a contrast with Republicans who have increasingly attracted blue-collar votes. Biden says, “We should encourage unions." His speech Tuesday at the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia was an attempt to reset the debate on the economy. His approval ratings have slid as consumer prices and the cost of gasoline have surged. That's overshadowed strong job gains and a healthy unemployment rate. Biden says the GOP is focused on cutting taxes for companies and the wealthy. Republicans argue that their 2017 tax overhaul helped growth by reducing corporate tax rates, making U.S. companies more competitive.

US-expelled Haitians fuel charter business to Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time

MOSCOW (AP) — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2 after her detention was extended for a third time, Russian state-run media has reported. The report gave no timeline for Griner’s trial, but cited a top Russian diplomat as saying that she will not be considered for detainee swaps until her case has been investigated. The 31-year-old WNBA center was arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after Russian airport authorities claimed in February to have found cannabis products in her luggage. Her supporters have expressed concern that Moscow will use her as a bargaining chip amid tensions over its war in Ukraine.

