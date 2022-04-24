AP News Summary at 8:33 a.m. EDT

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader is petitioning for more powerful Western weapons as he prepares to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the planned Sunday visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The White House hasn't commented. Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago. As both Ukrainians and Russians observed Orthodox Easter, Russian forces concentrated their attacks on Ukraine's east, including trying to dislodge the last defenders holding out in the battered port city of Mariupol.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter on Sunday with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Macron vs Le Pen: France votes in tense presidential runoff

PARIS (AP) — France began voting in a presidential runoff election in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen. Macron is in pole position to win reelection in Sunday's presidential runoff. But his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A Macron victory in this vote which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe’s future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

EXPLAINER: How France's old-school voting system works

PARIS (AP) — French voters in the presidential election are using an old-school voting system that has defied calls for more flexibility or modernization. They use paper ballots tucked in paper envelopes, which are then counted by hand, one by one. No absentee voting is allowed, and no early voting either. A tiny handful of towns use machines but their use is being phased out because of security concerns. France’s 48.8 million voters are choosing Sunday between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and his far-right challenger Marine Le Pen.

10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead

TOKYO (AP) — Rescuers say 10 people who were retrieved from the frigid sea and the rocky coast of a northern Japanese national park had died, a day after a tour boat with 26 aboard sank in rough waters. The search for the others is still ongoing Sunday after the boat sent a distress call saying it was sinking. The location, near the Kashuni Waterfall, is known as a difficult place to maneuver boats because of its rocky coastline and strong tide. The boat was carrying two crew and 24 passengers, including two children. The Transport Ministry launched an investigation into the boat’s operator, which had two accidents last year. The ministry says it's looking into safety standards and the decision to conduct the tour despite rough weather.

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Orrin G. Hatch, who became the longest-serving Republican senator in history who was a fixture in Utah politics for more than four decades, died Saturday at age 88. His death was announced in a statement from his foundation, which did not specify a cause. A staunch conservative on economic and social issues, he also teamed with Democrats several times during his long career on issues ranging from stem cell research to rights for people with disabilities to expanding children’s health insurance. He also championed GOP issues like abortion limits and helped shape the U.S. Supreme Court. He retired in 2019 and was replaced by Republican Mitt Romney.

Shanghai erects metal barriers in fight against COVID-19

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Volunteers and workers in Shanghai have erected metal barriers in multiple districts to block off small streets and entrances to apartment complexes as China hardens its strict “zero-COVID” approach in its largest city. On social media, people posted videos of the new barriers with some expressing anger over the measures. In one video, residents broke down the mesh fence barricade. The business media Caixin reported the barriers were put up in several neighborhoods in Shanghai's financial district. Buildings where cases have been found sealed up their main entrances, with a small opening for pandemic prevention workers to pass through. China reported 21,796 new community transmitted infections on Sunday, the vast majority being asymptomatic cases in Shanghai.

Lebanese military finds 5 bodies from sunk migrant boat

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — State media is reporting that the Lebanese military has recovered the bodies of five migrants whose boat carrying nearly 60 people sank the night before, raising the death toll to six. The National News Agency said the five bodies were found near a small island off the coast of the northern city of Tripoli. Survivors blamed the navy for the incident saying a military ship rammed into their boat twice. The Lebanese military said high waves submerged the boat, which was carrying more people than it could hold. The military said several of the rescued were treated on the spot while others were taken to nearby hospitals.

