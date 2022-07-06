AP News Summary at 8:44 a.m. EDT

Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of America’s staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make the national news. These are seemingly mundane disputes that spin out of control and someone goes for a gun. Often, the victim and the shooter know one another. They are co-workers and acquaintances, siblings and neighbors. They are killed in farming villages, small towns and crowded cities. They are people like David Guess, a 51-year-old small town father of four who had struggled with addiction and who police say was shot by an acquaintance and dumped in the hills of northern Alabama, near a place called Chicken Foot Mountain.

July 4 shooting suspect bought guns legally despite threats

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Police say the man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade from a rooftop in suburban Chicago legally bought the high-powered rifle used in the shooting and four other weapons, despite threatening violence. Robert E. Crimo III was charged with seven counts of murder Tuesday in the shooting that sent hundreds of marchers, parents and children fleeing in fear and set off an hourslong manhunt in and around Highland Park. Investigators have yet to identify a motive. Prosecutors have promised to seek dozens more charges, and Crimo is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday. His attorney said he intends to enter a not guilty plea to all charges.

Some Russians won't halt war protests, despite arrest fears

Despite a massive government crackdown on protests of the invasion of Ukraine, some Russians persist in speaking out against the invasion. One woman in the Ural Mountains city of Perm posts signs in the entrance to her apartment block bearing anti-war sayings. But it remains dangerous. Authorities rubber-stamped legislation that outlawed the spread of “false information” about the invasion and disparaging the military. They have used it against anyone who spoke out publicly against the attack or talked about the atrocities Russian troops were committing in Ukraine. One Moscow printer who made posters saying “No to war” has switched to blander messages such as “Fear is not an excuse to do nothing.”

G-20 meeting may lead to wider divisions over war in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Foreign ministers from the world’s largest nations are looking to address Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on global energy and food security when they meet in Indonesia this week. Yet instead of providing unity, the talks may well exacerbate splits over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That could drag the Group of 20 nations into even deeper divisions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are set to attend the meeting in the Indonesian resort of Bali. It will mark the first time Blinken and Lavrov have been in the same room since January.

UK's Johnson vows to stay in job after top ministers quit

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he plans to stay in power despite the resignations of two top Cabinet ministers and a slew of more junior officials. Johnson told lawmakers Wednesday that “the job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when you’ve been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going.” Johnson’s hold on power has been shaken by the resignations of Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit saying they could no longer support Johnson because of his handling of ethics scandals including the case of a senior official accused of sexual misconduct.

Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children. A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal — although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefitting from it while his order is appealed. Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans were set to hear arguments Wednesday. And supporters of the program planned a vigil outside the courthouse.

Sri Lanka's crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help to weather its worst crisis in recent memory, but it’s not the only economy that’s in serious trouble as prices of food, fuel and other staples soar, partly due to the war in Ukraine. Alarm bells are ringing for many economies, from Laos and Pakistan to Venezuela and Afghanistan. The exact causes for their woes vary, but all are suffering as food and fuel grow more costly. Most are struggling to repay debts that have piled up over many years of economic mismanagement, corruption and in some cases, war or civil strife. Here's a look at some of the economies most at risk.

EXPLAINER: Factors behind Sydney's recent flood emergencies

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Parts of Australia’s largest city have been inundated by four major floods since March last year, leaving weary residents questioning how many times they can rebuild. The latest disaster follows Sydney’s wettest-ever start to a year with dams overflowing and a sodden landscape incapable of absorbing more rain that must instead run into swollen waterways. There are climate, geographic and demographic factors behind Sydney’s latest flooding emergency.

OPEC secretary-general dies, just weeks shy of departure

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries has died. Mohammad Barkindo died late Tuesday said a spokesman for Nigeria’s petroleum ministry and OPEC. The reason for his death was not immediately known. The Nigerian energy industry insider led the crude oil bloc since 2016, seeing it through some of its most turbulent times during the pandemic and its agreement known as OPEC+ with Russia to keep oil prices from plummeting. His role representing the bloc of 13 nations that make up OPEC took on even greater significance in past years amid a global effort to tackle climate change.

Saudi Arabia expecting 1 million in largest hajj since virus

MECCA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Muslim pilgrims are converging on Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca for the largest hajj since the coronavirus pandemic severely curtailed access to one of Islam’s five pillars. Saudi Arabia’s decision to allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to make the annual pilgrimage, which begins Thursday, marks a major step toward normalcy after two years of a drastically scaled-down hajj. That’s still far less than the 2.5 million pilgrims who traveled in 2019 for the pilgrimage. After the coronavirus struck in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed just 1,000 pilgrims already residing in the kingdom to attend. The unprecedented curbs sent shock waves throughout the Muslim world.