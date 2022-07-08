AP News Summary at 8:34 p.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Japan's tight gun laws add to shock over Abe's assassination

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. The suspect apparently circumvented the nation’s tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police say the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade. One expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect’s nearby one-room apartment. Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for candidates for his governing party. He died at a hospital, two days ahead of parliamentary elections.

Musk abandons deal to buy Twitter; company says it will sue

Elon Musk announced Friday that he will abandon his tumultuous $44 billion offer to buy Twitter after the company failed to provide enough information about the number of fake accounts. Twitter immediately fired back, saying it would sue the Tesla CEO to uphold the deal. The likely unraveling of the acquisition was just the latest twist in a saga between the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms, and it may portend a titanic legal battle ahead. The chair of Twitter’s board, Bret Taylor, tweeted that the board is committed to closing the transaction.

Trump WH counsel Cipollone gives 1/6 testimony, new info

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has had an eight-hour private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. One committee member says he did not contradict earlier witness testimony. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson had testified that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

In era of transparency, Arizona law limits filming police

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s governor has signed a law that restricts how the public can video police at a time when there’s growing pressure around the country for greater law enforcement transparency. Gov. Doug Ducey approved a measure that makes it illegal to knowingly film police officers 8 feet or closer without an officer’s permission. Civil rights and media groups say the law is unconstitutional and simply cannot be applied in real-world scenarios. The bill's advocates say the law allows for filming while keeping everyone safe. The move comes nearly a year after the U.S. Department of Justice launched a probe into the Phoenix police force. Similar investigations are ongoing in Minneapolis and Louisville.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the June jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is raging. The stock market is tumbling and interest rates rising. American consumers are depressed and angry. Economists warn of potentially dark times ahead. But employers? They just keep hiring. The Labor Department reported Friday that America’s dinged and dented economy managed to add a vigorous 372,000 jobs in June, well above the 275,000 that economists had expected. And the unemployment rate remained at 3.6%, just a tick above the 50-year low that was recorded just before the coronavirus pandemic flattened the economy in early 2020.

Administration seeks Supreme Court OK on deportation policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to put in place guidance that prioritizes deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. The emergency request to the court Friday follows conflicting decisions by federal appeals courts over a September directive from the Homeland Security Department that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance, issued after Joe Biden became president, updated a Trump-era policy that removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties. An order from the Supreme Court is not expected before late next week.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin

An 8-year-old boy whose spine was severed in the shooting at a Fourth of July Parade is conscious for the first time since the attack and asking to see his twin brother. Cooper Roberts' family said Friday that doctors don’t think the boy suffered any brain damage from the bullets that hit his chest. He was paralyzed from the waist down. Luke and the boys' mother, Keely Roberts also were hurt but not as seriously. Only the boys’ father, Jason Roberts, was unscathed. The twins are the youngest of six, and their four older sisters — ages 18 to 26 — are doting on Luke while Cooper is hospitalized.

Yosemite wildfire is latest threat to giant sequoia trees

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Officials say part of Yosemite National Park has been closed as a wildfire rages near a grove of California’s famed giant sequoia trees. The fire tripled in size by Friday and forced park officials to close Mariposa Grove. It is the largest sequoia grove in Yosemite and features more than 500 mature giant sequoias. The rest of the park is open. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze from the ground and the air. Although sequoias are threatened by the flames, there have been no reports of severe damage to the grove’s giant named sequoias. Some park visitors had to be evacuated Thursday.