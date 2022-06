AP News Summary at 8:35 a.m. EDT

Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British defense officials assessing the intense fighting in the Donbas region of Ukraine bordering Russia say morale among troops on both sides is likely growing troubled. Meanwhile, NATO’s chief is warning the fighting could drag on for “years.” In an interview published on Sunday in the German weekly Bild am Sonntag, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that “nobody knows” how long the war could last. “We need to be prepared for it to last for years.” He also urged allies ”not to weaken support for Ukraine, even if the costs are high, not only in terms of military aid, but also because of the increase in energy and food goods prices.”

Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top political advisers are bracing for big election losses in November. They know the party holding the White House nearly always losses congressional seats in the first midterm election of a new presidency. They also understand that gas prices racing past $5 per gallon on average, inflation exceeding its highest rates in four decades and crime rising in some areas could intensify historic headwinds. So could Biden’s low approval ratings. Some Democrats nonetheless worry the White House hasn’t fully grasped just how bad things may get and so far has been slow to prepare for that possibility.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

PARIS (AP) — French voters are going to the polls for the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much legroom the electorate is willing to give President Emmanuel Macron’s party to implement his ambitious domestic agenda. In last week’s first vote the far left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies. They fear that a strong showing from the far left could turn Macron into a shackled second-term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament.

US opens COVID vaccine to little kids; shots begin this week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have opened COVID-19 vaccines for infants, toddlers and preschoolers — the last group without the shots. The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the decision Saturday, hours after an advisory panel voted unanimously that coronavirus vaccines should made available to children as young as 6 months. The Biden administration has been gearing up for the start of the shots early this week. Millions of doses have been ordered for distribution to doctors, hospitals and community health clinics around the country.

Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin has fallen below $20,000 for the first time since late 2020, in a fresh sign that the selloff in cryptocurrencies is deepening. Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, dropped under the psychologically important threshold on Saturday. It plunged as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon East Coast time, according to cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk. The last time bitcoin was at this level was in November 2020. Bitcoin has now lost more than 70% of its value from a peak of nearly $69,000. The cryptocurrency industry has seen turmoil amid wider turbulence in financial markets.

Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.

Camino pilgrims help rural Spain’s emptying villages survive

TERRADILLOS DE LOS TEMPLARIOS, Spain (AP) — Over centuries, villages with magnificent artwork were built along the Camino de Santiago, a 500-mile pilgrimage route crossing Spain. Today, Camino travelers are saving those towns from disappearing, rescuing the economy and vitality of hamlets that were steadily losing jobs and population. “The Camino is life,” say villagers along the route. It stretches from the Pyrenees Mountains at the border with France, across hundreds of miles of Spain’s sun-roasted plains, to the mist-covered hills of Galicia rolling toward the Atlantic Ocean. As tens of thousands of post-pandemic international visitors return to walk or bike the route, they’re helping to keep the shops and churches open that maintain the social fabric.

8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India’s Assam state have claimed eight more lives, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow. Assam’s disaster management agency says 32 of the state’s 35 districts are underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army has been called in for rescue efforts and the air force remains on standby. The Brahmaputra flows from China’s Tibet through India and into Bangladesh on a nearly 497-mile journey through Assam. On Sunday, four people went missing when a boat carrying nine capsized in eastern Assam. Forecasters are expecting a respite from rains after incessant downpours.

Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will partially reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, after catastrophic flooding destroyed bridges and roads and drove out tourists. The Park Service announced Saturday that visitors will once again be allowed on the park's southern loop, under a license plate system designed to manage the crowds: Those with even-numbered plates will be allowed on even-numbered days, and those with odd-numbered plates on odd-numbered days. Commercial tours will be allowed whatever their plate number. Visitors had been flocking to Yellowstone during its 150th anniversary celebration. The southern half of the park includes Old Faithful, the rainbow-colored Grand Prismatic Spring, and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and its majestic waterfall.

