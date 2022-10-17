AP News Summary at 8:36 a.m. EDT

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 3 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. It comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said three people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. The deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office said one of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump refused to exit the stage after his defeat and has spent months raging against Joe Biden. That's reshaping down-ballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates. But polls suggest voters have little appetite for a rematch.

UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago including a planned cut to income tax. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month and signaled public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax that had been due to take effect next year won’t happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. It will now be reviewed in April rather than lasting two years.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact.” Flynn has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. Flynn questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups Flynn has welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

Pregnant women struggle to find care after Pakistan's floods

RAJANPUR, Pakistan (AP) — Pregnant women are struggling to get care after Pakistan’s unprecedented flooding this summer that inundated a third of the country at its height and drove millions from their homes. The United Nations says around 130,000 pregnant women in flood-hit areas require urgent healthcare and more than 2,000 are giving birth every day, most in unsafe conditions. Months after unprecedented deluges stopped battering the country, survivors lack basics like clean clothing and food. Pakistan, the world's fifth most populous nation, has one of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia, and experts fear there will be an increase in child marriage, infant mortality, and unwanted pregnancies because of the flooding.

Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony and evidence starting Monday over the law he blocked prohibiting such care for anyone under 18 years old. The trial is expected to last two weeks and is the latest fight over transgender youth restrictions. Arkansas' attorneys argue the ban is part of the state's authority to regulate medical practices. Families of transgender youth and multiple medical organizations have criticized the ban. Arkansas became the first state to enact such a ban last year.

Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Environmental investigation consultants have found significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in suburban St. Louis where nuclear weapons were produced during World War II. The report by Boston Chemical Data Corp. has confirmed fears about contamination at Jana Elementary School in the Hazelwood School District in Florissant. The report is expected to be a major topic at Tuesday's school board meeting. Parents want the district to make sure the radioactive waste is cleaned up. Boston Chemical says inhaling or ingesting the radioactive materials can cause significant injury and recommends remedial action “to bring conditions at the school in line with expectations.”

Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West is offering to buy right-wing friendly social network Parler shortly after being booted off Twitter and Instagram for antisemitic posts. West, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over antisemitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. The potential purchase of Parler would give Ye control of a social media platform and a new outlet for his opinions with no gatekeeper.

US markets point higher with more corporate earnings on tap

U.S. markets are pointing higher ahead of another batch of corporate earnings that are being released amid erratic market swings. Futures for the S&P rose 1.2% and the Dow Jones Industrials ticked 1% higher before the opening bell Monday. Bank of America’s profits fell by 8% in the third quarter as it set aside cash to cover potential loan losses. It’s the latest bank to start socking away money for a potential recession, as Wall Street’s biggest banks have become increasingly gloomy on the U.S. economy going into the winter.