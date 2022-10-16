AP News Summary at 8:36 a.m. EDT

Biden turning to Trump-era rule to expel Venezuelan migrants

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Joe Biden was running for the White House, he denounced then-President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Biden said Trump's approach inflicted “cruelty and exclusion at every turn,” including toward those fleeing the "brutal" government of socialist Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela. Now, with increasing numbers of Venezuelans arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, President Biden has turned to an unlikely source for an election-year solution, taking a page from Trump's own immigration playbook. Biden has invoked a Trump-era rule that Biden’s Justice Department is fighting in court. Biden wants to deny Venezuelans who are fleeing their crisis-torn country the chance to request asylum at the border.

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials have blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. The municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people. Late Saturday, a Washington-based think tank late accused Moscow of conducting “massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians” which it said likely amount to ethnic cleansing. The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive.

Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian media say a towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates. That's according to the country’s judiciary Sunday. Saturday's fire at Evin Prison in Tehran was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, other state media said. In online videos, gunshots and explosions were heard in the area of Evin. The fire raged as nationwide protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath — scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

Iran's celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. The singer of a song that became an anthem of the protest movement was arrested for several days and forced to remove the song from his Instagram page. One of Iran's most beloved classical singers had his passport taken when he returned from a tour abroad where he showed the picture of a young woman whose death in police custody sparked the upheaval.

Malta marks 5 years since journalist killed, seeks justice

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — Malta is marking the fifth anniversary of the car bomb slaying of an investigative journalist. It comes just two days after two key suspects reversed course and pleaded guilty to murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on the first day of their trial. The archbishop of the small Mediterranean island nation celebrated a morning Mass in the small Bidnija church near where Caruana Galizia lived. Sunday’s daylong commemoration also includes a silent gathering at the site of the bombing, an evening demonstration organized by civil society organizations calling for justice and a vigil at a makeshift memorial to her in front of Valletta’s law courts. Caruana Galizia's murder shocked Europe and triggered angry protests in Malta.

Pope extends reform process for year amid apathy, criticism

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to extend by a year a lengthy global consultation of ordinary Catholics about the future of the Catholic Church. Francis announced Sunday that the planned 2023 gathering of bishops would now take place in two stages — one session in October 2023 and a second in October 2024 — to allow more time to find a way forward. He did so amid limited participation by the laity in the inital phase, and criticism by some of his opponents about the entire undertaking. The synod process is part of Francis’ long-term goal of making the church more inclusive, participatory and responsive to real-world issues facing ordinary Catholics.

Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort

NANJUA, Mozambique (AP) — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. In a sprawl of dilapidated tents in the small settlement of Nanjua, several hundred families are seeking safety from the violence. They say their conditions are bleak but they’re afraid to return home because of continuing violence by the rebels of the Islamic State Mozambique Province. More than 1.000 miles south, however, government officials in the capital Maputo are saying the insurgency is under control and are encouraging the displaced to return to their homes.

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be “out hunting” for another victim. Police have been searching for a serial killer who shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same person killed a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released. It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney.

MLB Playoffs: Astros, Padres, Phils advance, Guardians close

The Houston Astros are going back to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. One big swing by Jeremy Peña was enough. Peña homered in the 18th inning, and Houston beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 for a three-game sweep of their AL Division Series. Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the NLCS with an 8-3 victory over the Atlanta Braves. It’s the first NLCS appearance for Philly since 2010. They'll open Tuesday at San Diego in an all-wild card NLCS after the Padres stunned the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four games. San Diego is in the NLCS for the first time in 24 years.