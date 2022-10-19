AP News Summary at 8:37 p.m. EDT

Putin adds martial law in Ukraine regions, limits in Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin doubled down Wednesday on his faltering invasion of Ukraine with a declaration of martial law in four illegally annexed regions and preparations within Russia for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns. Putin’s drastic efforts to tighten his grip on Ukrainians and Russians follow a series of embarrassing setbacks: stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. The martial law order belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal. The reality is that a military administration has replaced civilian leaders in the southern city of Kherson and a mass evacuation from the city is underway as a Ukrainian counteroffensive grinds on.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. She’s a member of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in Northern California. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The deposition Wednesday provided lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate the Republican ex-president about Carroll's assault allegations, as well as statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly. Trump has said the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.” A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition. Details on how the deposition went weren’t immediately disclosed.

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

WASHINGTON (AP) — COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

LA Councilman de Leon says he will not resign amid uproar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Embattled Los Angeles Councilman Kevin de Leon has told Univision he will not resign amid an uproar over a leaked tape that revealed him participating in a meeting in which Latino officials made crude, racist remarks and plotted to expand their political power. The scandal already has led to the resignation of former City Council President Nury Martinez and calls from President Joe Biden for those involved to step down. De Leon tells the Spanish-language station Wednesday that he is “so sorry” and wants to continue working on homelessness and other problems in his district.

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections. It's been spurred by races involving candidates who echo former President Donald Trump's false claims about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing many of these candidates to take top election posts in critical swing states. Democratic candidates and outside groups are outraising Republicans and warn that if any of their GOP foes win it will spark a crisis for democracy. The increased partisan stakes over these election posts highlight America's unusual system of entrusting election management to officials who run in the very elections they are supposed to administer.

3 murder verdicts vacated in case investigated by killer cop

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Three men imprisoned since the 1990s for a fatal New Orleans drive-by shooting have been ordered freed and their convictions vacated. Prosecutors joined defense lawyers in seeking to have their convictions tossed out by a judge. They cited the involvement of two notoriously corrupt former police officers in the case. One of the officers, Len Davis, is facing a federal death sentence for a woman's murder. A state judge ordered the immediate release Wednesday of Bernell Juluke, Kunta Gable and Leroy Nelson. They were arrested soon after the Aug. 22, 1994, shooting death of Rondell Santinac.

In a #MeToo moment, Hollywood figures face season of trials

NEW YORK (AP) — The #MeToo movement is having another moment in the spotlight, with a slate of high-profile sexual assault trials playing out in courtrooms from coast to coast. Five years after allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein triggered a wave of sexual misconduct accusations in Hollywood and beyond, he and actor Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” fame are fighting criminal rape charges at trials down the hall from each other in Los Angeles. In New York, civil trials are underway in sexual assault lawsuits against actor Kevin Spacey and screenwriter-director Paul Haggis, both Oscar winners. All of the men deny the allegations.

UK PM Truss vows to stay, but is on brink as minister quits

LONDON (AP) — The government of British Prime Minister Liz Truss is teetering on the verge of collapse, just hours after she vowed to keep governing. Truss told lawmakers she was “a fighter and not a quitter” in a defiant statement in the House of Commons, Soon after, a senior member of the government left her post with a fusillade of criticism at Truss, and a House of Commons vote descended into acrimony and accusations of bullying, Home Secretary Suella Braverman quit with an attack on Truss, saying politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Later, a Commons vote on fracking was marred by chaotic scenes and allegations that party officials had tried to strong-arm lawmakers.

Review: 'Descendant' powerfully telescopes past and present

Rarely have past and present mingled in a documentary the way they do in “Descendant,” a nonfiction account of the last known ship to bring African captives to the American South for enslavement. Margaret Brown’s film chronicles the discovery of the Clotilda, a 90-foot-long schooner that was secretly burned and sunk near Mobile, Alabama, after it was used to illegally take and enslave 100 Africans in the mid-19th century, decades after the international slave trade had been outlawed. It's one of the year's best films, documentary or not, writes Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It debuts Friday on Netflix and in theaters.