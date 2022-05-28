AP News Summary at 9:01 a.m. EDT

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has claimed the capture of a key railway junction as its forces fight to seize all of eastern Ukraine's contested Donbas region. A Russian Defense ministry spokesman reported Saturday said the city of Lyman had been “completely liberated” by a joint force of Russian soldiers and Moscow-backed separatists. The city is the second small municipality to fall to Russian forces this week. Controlling Lyman would give the Russian military a foothold for advancing on larger Ukrainian-held cities in Donetsk and Luhansk, the two provinces that make up the Donbas. Since failing to occupy Ukraine’s capital, Russia has concentrated on seizing parts of the region not already controlled by the separatists.

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Students trapped inside a Texas classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 as officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter. That's according to authorities, who said that one of the children pleaded for dispatchers to send the police. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety told a news conference Friday that the commander at the scene in Uvalde — the school district’s police chief — believed that the gunman was barricaded inside adjoining classrooms at Robb Elementary School and that children were no longer at risk. He said that was the wrong decision.

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

The actions of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities acknowledged Friday that children and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggests that a huge quantity of gold was below the surface of a rural site in western Pennsylvania. That's according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 dig at Dent's Run. The report was authored by a geophysicist who performed testing at the site. The government has long claimed its excavation did not yield any of the Civil War-era gold that legend says was buried there. The newly revealed geophysical survey was part of a court-ordered release of government records on the FBI’s treasure hunt.

Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

La Nina, the flip side of the better known El Nino weather condition, keeps popping up. La Nina is the natural but temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide. The world is in year two, almost year three, of one that set a record in April for strength. For the U.S., La Nina is connected to more drought and fires out West, more Atlantic hurricanes and agricultural losses. They are happening more often. In the late 20th century, La Nina hit 28% of the time. Now it's nearly half the time.

War surges Norway's oil, gas profit. Now, it's urged to help

STAVANGER, Norway (AP) — Europe’s frantic search for alternatives to Russian natural gas has dramatically increased the demand — and price — for Norway's oil and gas. As the money pours in, Europe’s second-biggest natural gas supplier is fending off accusations that it’s profiting from the war in Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki urged the Scandinavian nation to use its “gigantic” oil and gas profits to support the hardest-hit countries, mainly Ukraine. The comments have touched a nerve, even as some Norwegians wonder whether they’re doing enough to combat Russia’s war by increasing economic aid to Ukraine and helping neighboring countries end their dependence on Russian energy.

Fleeing the Russians: Evacuations are slow, arduous, fraught

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — To a threatening soundtrack of air raid sirens and booming artillery, civilians are fleeing towns and cities in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces advance. The process can be slow, physically arduous and emotionally fraught. Negotiating narrow staircases in apartment buildings, volunteers carry the elderly and infirm in their arms, in stretchers or in wheelchairs to waiting minibuses in towns and cities like Bakhmut and Kramatorsk. To the north, Russian forces intensify their efforts to seize key cities. Despite the dangers, some people are still afraid to leave the only homes they have ever known.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the slaughter of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might break through the United States’ political stalemate on guns. That evaporated a week later when National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from a massacre that left at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas dead Much has changed since Sandy Hook and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, but an expansive view of gun rights is woven so tightly into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — When the jury in Johnny Depp's libel suit against ex-wife Amber Heard resumes deliberations after the Memorial Day weekend, its focus will be on issues much removed from the public debate that has engulfed the proceedings. For six weeks, testimony focused on details of alleged abuse that Heard suffered. Public debate also focused on whether Heard is telling the truth about what she experienced. But the jury has been tasked not with determining who was abused, but whether Heard defamed Depp when she wrote a newspaper piece about domestic violence. Depp says he was defamed, even though the article doesn't mention him. The jury verdict form spells out multiple hurdles Depp must clear to prevail.

