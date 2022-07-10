AP News Summary at 8:40 a.m. EDT

Japan votes in key election in shadow of Abe assassination

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have voted in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that brought heightened security as party leaders avoided mingling with crowds and delivered messages of upholding democracy and free speech. Exit polls for Sunday's election for the parliament’s upper house showed Abe’s governing party certain to win a major victory, propelled by what is seen as a wave of sympathy votes in a country still reeling from the shock of Friday’s brazen shooting. On Sunday, police in western Japan sent the alleged assassin to a local prosecutors’ office for further investigation. A top regional police official has acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed the attacker to get so close and fire a bullet at the still-influential former Japanese leader.

Sri Lanka opposition meets to install new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties are meeting to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil. Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.

President and PM: 2 men at heart of Sri Lankan crisis

NEW DELHI (AP) — As Sri Lanka’s crisis reached its climax this weekend, two men in the center of the turmoil brought about by the country’s economic collapse promised they would heed the call of tens of thousands of angry protesters and resign. One is President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the last of six members of the country’s most influential family who was still clinging to power. The other is Rajapaksa’s chosen prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a seasoned opposition politician who was brought in to steer the country out of the abyss. On Saturday, after massive crowds descended on the capital, Colombo, and occupied both leaders' compounds, they agreed to step down. Rajapaksa, whose whereabouts are unknown, said he would leave office on Wednesday.

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe's security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Iran enriches to 20% with new centrifuges at fortified site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear plant, state TV reported, an escalation that comes amid a standoff with the West over its tattered atomic deal. Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had called for Fordo to become a research-and-development facility and restricted centrifuges there to non-nuclear uses. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had verified Iran was using a set-up that allowed it to more swiftly and easily switch between enrichment levels. The announcement on Sunday deals yet another blow to the already slim chances of reviving the nuclear deal. The talks have been at a standstill for months.

Anxiety grows for Ukraine's grain farmers as harvest begins

ZHURIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30% of its grain to Europe, 30% to North Africa and 40% to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations. One local expert says that without opening the Black Sea ports, he doesn't see any solution for Ukrainian farmers to survive. That would lead to disruptions of the world's food supply, especially for developing countries in Africa.

Ukraine: 15 dead in rocket attack on apartment building

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least 15 people were killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in the eastern Ukraine town of Chasiv Yar and more than 20 people may still be trapped in the rubble, officials say. The Saturday night rocket assault is the latest in a recent burst of high-casualty attacks on civilian structures. At least 19 people died when a Russian missile hit a shopping mall in the city of Kremenchuk in late June and 21 people were killed when an apartment building and recreation area came under rocket fire in the southern Odesa region this month. Russia has repeatedly claimed that it is hitting only targets of military value in the war. There was no comment on Chasiv Yar at a Russian Defense Ministry briefing on Sunday.

South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa police say a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition. Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela said police are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday. The injured have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Police say the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar. In a separate incident, four people were shot dead by unknown gunmen at a tavern in Sweetwaters township in the coastal city of Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night.

Dire US labor shortage provides opportunity for ex-prisoners

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The United States' ongoing labor shortage is bad for employers but presents an opportunity for workers who often could not find jobs in rosier economic times: ex-prisoners. Special training programs in Mississippi and other states are now trying to fill some of the 11.3 million open jobs in the U.S. through “second-chance hiring” — the practice of employing people with a criminal record. Studies have shown that stable jobs are a major factor in reducing recidivism. In a 2021 survey, 53% of human resource professionals said they would be willing to hire people with criminal records — up from just 37% in 2018.

Greitens fans shrug off scandals threatening GOP Senate seat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.