AP News Summary at 8:40 a.m. EST

Trump says US 'in decline'; Biden has his own dire warning

LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is predicting America’s destruction if his fellow Republicans don’t deliver a massive electoral wave on Tuesday. Democrats, led by President Joe Biden and two former presidents, are warning that abortion rights, Social Security and even democracy itself are at stake. Their dire closing messages came Saturday in battleground Pennsylvania during the final weekend of the 2022 midterm elections. On Sunday, Biden is set to campaign in suburban New York, while Trump is heading to Florida. Polls across America will close on Tuesday, but more than 39 million people have already voted.

Ukraine warns of Russian 'brutality' in eastern region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces are stepping up their strikes in a fiercely contested region of eastern Ukraine. They say the attacks are worsening the already tough conditions for residents and the defending army following Moscow’s illegal annexation and declaration of martial law in Donetsk province. The region's Ukrainian governor says the strikes have almost completely destroyed the power plants that serve the city of Bakhmut and the nearby town of Soledar. The Russians have spent months trying to capture the entire province. While Russia’s “greatest brutality” was focused in the Donetsk region, “constant fighting” continued elsewhere, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

UN weather report: Climate woes bad and getting worse faster

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The United Nations' weather agency says the state of Earth's climate is bad and getting worse faster than before, especially with sea level rise accelerating. Sunday's World Meteorological Organization report helped open international climate negotiations in Egypt on a somber note. The report, which centralizes climate data and extreme weather reports already known, says that the rate of sea level rise is more than twice as fast as it was in the 1990s. It points out that the last eight years are the hottest on record. Greenhouse gases are at record high levels, with melting ice and hotter oceans.

Cesspool or civility? Elon Musk's Twitter at a crossroads

The discourse was never all that civil on Twitter. The loudest voices often drown out softer and more nuanced takes — after all, it’s much easier to rage-tweet at a perceived enemy than to try to find common ground, whether the argument is about transgender kids or baseball. While some amount of chaos is expected after a corporate takeover, Elon Musk’s murky plans for Twitter — especially around misinformation and hate speech — are raising alarms about where one of the world’s most high-profile information ecosystems is headed. All that seems certain is that for now, at least, as Elon Musk goes, so goes Twitter.

EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to some 2.9 million people, but a small fraction of that — around one in 10 — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar’s shared control of one of the world’s largest reserves of natural gas. Oil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. When World Cup fans descend on Qatar this month to attend the tournament, they’ll arrive at one of the world’s newest airports, where expensive artwork, indoor water installations and luxury designer shops relay Qatar’s vast wealth. When visitors step out into the capital, Doha, they’ll see modern skyscrapers, man-made islands, architecturally stunning museums and a stream of luxury hotels.

Tanzania: Small passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A small passenger plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania, and authorities say at least three people died. Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital. They say rescue work is continuing. The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning while heading to Bukoba Airport. Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company. News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake. A police commander says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.

Monitors say 9 killed in Syria shelling of tent settlements

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — First responders and opposition war monitors say Syrian government forces have shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens. Sunday's shelling is the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020. It ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province, which is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, and local first responders reported that government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas, including the Maram camp, Sunday morning killing nine and wounding more than 70.

Banned book lesson thrusts Oklahoma teacher into campaign

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — A high school English teacher from Norman, Oklahoma, intended to spark a discussion in her classroom when she covered her bookshelves with butcher paper and a sign that read: “Books the state doesn't want you to read." Instead, Summer Boismier found herself out of a job and at the center of a political firestorm. The Republican candidate for state superintendent even called for Boismier's teaching license to be suspended. She and other teachers have found themselves at the center of a renewed conservative interest in public education as a political issue. The movement has broadened, with some people focusing on issues they say clash with conservative values _ such as teaching about social justice, gender, race and history.

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6. That also gave 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston. This was Houston's second championship. The Astros also won in 2017, a title tarnished by their sign-stealing scandal. Alvarez's home run in the sixth inning put Houston ahead 3-1. Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña was the World Series MVP. The 25-year-old star born in the Dominican Republic also was MVP of the AL Championship Series. Houston starter Framer Valdez won his second game in this World Series.

Duran Duran stumbles, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Duran Duran stumbled but stayed sophisticated. Pat Benatar roared. Lionel Richie Soared. Eminem was Eminem. All are now members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after a rousing show Saturday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They're joined in the Hall by Carly Simon, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton, who felt like she didn't deserve the honor and wrote a rock song for the occasion. Duran Duran overcame technical glitches to thrill a room full of its fans. Richie's set went from the mellow ballad “Hello” to the celebration of “All Night Long.” Benatar showed off her powerful pipes with “Love is a Battlefield.” Eminem brought on Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler to sing the chorus of “Dream On” for 2003′s “Sing for the Moment.”