AP News Summary at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Biden at Independence Hall: Trump, allies threaten democracy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism. In a speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans "fan the flames of political violence.” Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. In a pre-speech rebuttal in Scranton, Pennsylvania, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy accused the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.

Lawyer: Ohio man's police shooting death reckless, senseless

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An attorney representing the family of a man fatally shot in Ohio’s capital city by police has called the shooting senseless and accused the officer of reckless behavior. Donovan Lewis was shot early Tuesday morning by police trying to arrest him on warrants. Attorney Rex Elliott questioned the speed of the shooting, which appears to happen within a second or less of Officer Ricky Anderson opening the door to a bedroom where Lewis slept. Elliott made the point in criticizing suggestions by the police chief that Lewis had something in his hand when he was shot. No weapon was found.

Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years for Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired New York Police Department officer has been sentenced to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among roughly 250 people who have been punished for their conduct during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The previous longest was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison. Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to be tried on an assault charge.

Trump documents probe: Judge appears open to special master

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge appears to have given a boost to former President Donald Trump’s hopes for appointing an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon questioned the Justice Department’s arguments that Trump couldn’t make the request and that it would needlessly delay its investigation. But she did not rule on the request Thursday, saying she would do so later. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents seized by the FBI during the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department has said an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records.

Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson’s water system is in crisis. The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city’s desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for bottled water to drink or to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times. The failure to provide such an essential service reflects decades of government dysfunction, population change and decaying infrastructure.

Jan. 6 panel asks former Speaker Gingrich for information

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is seeking information from former House Speaker Newt Gingrich about his communications with senior advisers to then-President Donald Trump in the days leading up to the 2021 attack on the Capitol. The panel says Gingrich exchanged emails with Trump’s associates about television advertisements that “repeated and relied upon false claims about fraud in the 2020 election” and appeared to be involved in Trump’s scheme to appoint fake electors. The committee says he also emailed Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, about those efforts on the evening of Jan. 6.

Hawaii quits coal in bid to fight climate change

HONOLULU (AP) — The last bits of ash and greenhouse gases from Hawaii’s only remaining coal-fired power plant slipped into the environment this week when the state’s dirtiest source of electricity burned its final pieces of fuel. The last coal shipment arrived in the islands at the end of July, and the AES Corporation coal plant closed Thursday. Hawaii Gov. David Ige says the move is an effort to reduce greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change, which aligns with the state's goal of 100% renewable energy by 2045. But because renewable sources meant to replace coal are not yet ready, the state will turn to oil — another dirty source that will increase the cost to consumers.