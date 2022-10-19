AP News Summary at 8:42 a.m. EDT

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gives law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions. Legislation that the upper house of Russia's parliament is set to consider later Wednesday indicates the martial law might involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies. Putin also gave additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.

Many remain critical of state of US democracy: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Embattled UK leader Liz Truss says she's 'not a quitter'

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has insisted she is “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. Truss made a public apology to Parliament during a session of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Her appearance came two days after newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by Truss' government less than a month ago. Some lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke. A package of unfunded tax cuts Truss’ government announced Sept. 23 sparked turmoil on financial markets, hammered the value of the pound and increased the cost of U.K. government borrowing.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw a figurehead for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That split-screen reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday through a lawyer that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says a voter registration error has caused up to 6,000 voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races. Hobbs said in a statement Tuesday that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly. Hobbs is the Democratic candidate for governor and has staked her campaign largely on her staunch defense of the 2020 election in the face of criticism from former President Donald Trump and his allies. Her Republican rival, Kari Lake, has spread Trump’s unsupported claims of fraud two years ago and has called on Hobbs to step aside from overseeing the midterms while she’s on the ballot.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.

Climate Questions: Why do small degrees of warming matter?

Nations around the world are trying to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times, with the world already having warmed at least 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit) since then. These small degrees and fractions of a degree represent a global average of warming, which obscures the extremes happening in some parts of the world that they also represent. As the planet warms, scientists say that climate-related catastrophes will get more and more frequent. Already, the world has seen devastating heat waves, floods and storms exacerbated by climate change.

Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade

LES, Indonesia (AP) — Millions of saltwater fish are caught in Indonesia and other countries every year to fill aquariums around the world, contributing to the degradation of delicate coral ecosystems. While there are efforts to reduce some of the destructive and illegal practices, such as cyanide fishing, the trade is difficult to regulate and track as it stretches from small-scale fishermen in seaside villages through middlemen, export warehouses, international hubs and finally to pet stores in the U.S., China, Europe and elsewhere. A U.S. law prohibits the import and sale of fish caught using illegal methods, but experts say it is rarely applied.