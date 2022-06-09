AP News Summary at 9:02 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 Capitol attack committee goes prime time with probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection is set to unveil as-yet-unreleased video, audio and a “mountain of evidence” in its prime-time hearing. Thursday's session will also show the chilling backstory as defeated President Donald Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The panel will warn that the deadly siege put U.S. democracy at risk. Live testimony is expected from a police officer who was pummeled in the riot and from a documentary filmmaker who recorded the melee. There will also be recorded accounts of Trump’s aides and family members. The yearlong investigation is intended to stand as a public record for history.

What we know about Trump's actions as insurrection unfolded

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection are holding their first prime-time hearing to share what they have uncovered about then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Those efforts culminated in the deadly storming of the Capitol. Part of the committee's mission has been to determine Trump’s actions that day. Much is already known about where Trump was, what he said and how he reacted. But large gaps remain. Congressional testimony released so far paints a picture of a chaotic scene inside the White House.

Key city's fate in balance as fighting rages in east Ukraine

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces pounded an eastern Ukrainian city and the two sides waged pitched street battles that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said could determine the fate of the critical Donbas region. Meanwhile, Russia claimed Thursday that it struck a training facility far from the front lines. In the wake of a series of setbacks in the 3-month-old war, Russia set its sights on the industrial Donbas region of coal mines and factories. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian troops there for years and they already held swaths of territory in the region before the invasion. But, as elsewhere, the Russian advance has not been as quick as expected. The plodding battle for Sievierodonetsk has devolved into street-to-street fighting that has been relatively rare.

Officials: Millions of COVID-19 shots ordered for youngest

NEW YORK (AP) — White House officials say orders have been coming in for COVID-19 vaccine doses for small children. Federal authorization of shots for U.S. kids under 5 is possible next week. The government last week began allowing pharmacies and states to place orders, with 5 million doses initially available. So far, about 1.45 million of the 2.5 million available doses of Pfizer have been ordered. About 850,000 of available Moderna shots have been ordered. Young children are the last group of Americans who have not been recommended to get COVID-19 vaccinations. Up to about 20 million U.S. children under 5 would become eligible for vaccination if the government authorizes one or both shots.

More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week

WASHINGTON (AP) — More Americans applied for jobless aid last week but the total number of Americans collecting unemployment remains at a five-decade low. Applications for unemployment benefits rose by 27,000 to 229,000 for the week ending June 4, the most since mid-January, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time applications generally track the number of layoffs. The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the weekly volatility, rose by 8,000 from the previous week to 215,000. The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits for the week ending May 28 was unchanged at 1,306,000, the fewest since Jan. 10, 1970.

Thailand makes marijuana legal, but smoking discouraged

BANGKOK (AP) — It’s now legal to cultivate and possess marijuana in Thailand, but the country still discourages smoking pot and getting high. Processed products containing more than a tiny amount of THC, the chemical that makes people high, are still illegal. The government also is warning those eager to light up for fun that smoking in public could be considered a nuisance subject to jail time and fines. Thailand mainly wants to make a splash in the market for medical marijuana. It already has a well-developed medical tourism industry and its tropical climate is ideal for growing marijuana. The country’s public health minister plans to begin distributing 1 million marijuana seedlings for cultivation on Friday.

New vaccine may be option for troops with religious concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — A COVID-19 vaccine that could soon win federal approval may offer a boost for the U.S. military: an opportunity to get shots into some of the thousands of service members who have refused the other coronavirus vaccines for religious reasons. Already, at least 175 active duty and reserve service members have received the Novavax vaccine. Some have traveled overseas at their own expense to get it. The Novavax vaccine meets Defense Department requirements because it has the World Health Organization’s emergency use approval and is used in Europe and other regions. Military officials say many troops who refuse the shots cite certain COVID-19 vaccines’ remote connection to abortions.

At fractured Summit of the Americas, Biden seeks consensus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is kicking off his first full day at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together leaders from across the hemisphere every few years. Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change and migration. The summit has faced controversy over boycotts by some leaders in the region. Biden administration officials have played down the impact of the boycotts, saying there's still cooperation on key issues. Biden is expected to spend Thursday sitting down with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Biden also will deliver a speech to the broader group of attendees.

FTC Chair Khan plans key work on kids' data privacy online

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Federal Trade Commission says the agency is pushing a robust agenda of actions and policies to help safeguard children’s privacy online. The ongoing work will include toughened enforcement of a long-standing law governing kids’ online privacy and eyeing the algorithms used by social media platforms targeting young people. Lina Khan has led the consumer-protection agency for a year. She calls the issue of children’s privacy enormously important and says the FTC is working to protect children from data abuses. Around the country, parents’ concerns have deepened over the impact of social media on kids.

US markets point higher; EU hikes rates to cool inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets appear to be heading for gains Thursday with European Central Bank announcing its first interest rate hike in 11 years. The bank will make two quarter-point increases, with the second arriving in September. The surprise decision is in reaction to inflation that has become a “major challenge,” with the central bank believing that forces pushing costs higher had “broadened and intensified.” Futures for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 are up more than 0.3%.

