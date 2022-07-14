AP News Summary at 8:59 p.m. EDT

Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high

PHOENIX (AP) — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don't go nearly as far while U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat late last year.

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Biden is also stressing the importance of furthering ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Hours before he was set to become the first U.S. leader to fly directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, that kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation signaled the end of its longstanding ban on Israeli airliners overflying its territory.

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

NEW YORK (AP) — Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children, while dozens were missing. Officials say cruise missiles fired from a Russian submarine in the Black Sea struck a medical center, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of intentionally aiming missiles at civilians and repeating his call for Russia to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism. One military analyst thinks Thursday's attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched “to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions.”

Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The white woman who was at the center of the 1955 lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till in Mississippi denies wanting him killed. The claim comes in a memoir by Carolyn Bryant Donham that was obtained by The Associated Press. In the 99-page manuscript, Donham says she attempted to help Till once he’d been located by her husband and brother-in-law and brought to her for identification. She says she denied that the youth was Till because she didn't want any harm to come to him. The AP obtained the memoir from a historian. An unserved arrest warrant charging Donham in Till's abduction was recently found in a Mississippi courthouse basement.

Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. The indictments say Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They released no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges from money laundering to stealing from clients to lying to police who say he tried to arrange his own death last September.

GOP governors mulling 2024 run aren't rushing abortion laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Several Republican governors seen as potential 2024 presidential candidates have been cautious to push new abortion restrictions in their state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Gov. Kristi Noem had pledged to “immediately” call a special legislative session to “guarantee that every unborn child has a right to life in South Dakota” if the justices overturned Roe. In Arkansas, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he does not plan to put abortion on the agenda of next month’s special session focused on tax cuts. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has shied away from detailing whether he will push to completely ban abortions despite a pledge to “expand pro-life protections.”

Governor: Uvalde video 'shocking' account of police response

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says it's “shocking” that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn't match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation. Abbott said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that is on display in a roughly 80-minute surveillance video from Robb Elementary School was shared with him in a briefing after the May 24 shooting. Abbott has previously said he was misled and “livid” about being given wrong information. Multiple inaccurate and conflicting statements given by officials since the tragedy have compounded the grief and anger over a gunman killing 19 children and two teachers.

Italian Premier Draghi's resignation is rebuffed -- for now

ROME (AP) — Italy's president has rebuffed Premier Mario Draghi's offer to resign after a key ally refused to back the government in a Senate vote. The presidential office said Thursday evening that President Sergio Mattarella “didn't accept the resignation and invited the premier to go to Parliament” to test support for his national unity government. Draghi, who was snubbed earlier in the day by his populist 5-Star movement allies, had told his Cabinet he was resigning because the majority that backed his government since its creation last year no longer exists. If the political crisis isn't resolved, Italy's president could dissolve Parliament, triggering an early election as soon as late September. Draghi is now expected to seek more support in Parliament next week.

25 million kids missed routine vaccinations because of COVID

GENEVA (AP) — About 25 million children worldwide have missed out on routine immunizations against diseases like diptheria, tetanus and pertussis. That's largely because the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular health services or triggered misinformation about vaccines. In a new report published Friday, the World Health Organization and UNICEF said their figures show that 25 million children last year failed to get vaccinated against those three diseases, a marker for childhood immunization coverage. That continues a downward trend in childhood immunizations that began in 2019. UNICEF called it “a red alert” for child health, warning that the lack of vaccinations and the current rise in global malnutrition would result in many lives lost.