AP News Summary at 8:59 a.m. EDT

Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans continue to question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he’s been too tough. The results underscore the political and security conundrum for the U.S. and NATO.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?

Europe is discussing a boycott of Russian oil over the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. As Russia's biggest customer for oil, the 27-country European Union could deal a blow to President Vladimir Putin's state finances. But Europe would face higher prices and such a move could send an oil shock through a global economy that's still rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. Consumers would see higher prices at the pump, while the loss of Russian diesel could fuel inflation. One solution could be to ease the shock by phasing in a boycott by year's end.

Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a city of 25 million people with hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases, Chinese health authorities have reported only 25 coronavirus deaths. An Associated Press examination of the death toll sheds light on how the figures have been obscured by the way Chinese health authorities tally virus statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent, and at times inconsistent standard than the rest of the world. Interviews with family members of patients who have tested positive, a publicly released phone call with a government health official and an internet archive compiled by families of the dead all raise issues with how the city is counting its cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a dramatic undercount.

'We found nothing:' Thousands of IS victims still missing

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of people taken captive by the Islamic State group remain missing years after the extremists' territorial defeat. Accountability for their captors remains elusive. Families of the missing feel abandoned by a world that has largely moved on, while they struggle to uncover the fate of their loved ones. Amer Matar's brother, who disappeared in 2013 in Syria, is one of the missing. While trying to uncover his brother's fate, Matar has dedicated his life to documenting crimes committed by IS in his country.

Tensions over race, religion in France's presidential race

PARIS (AP) — France’s presidential campaign has been difficult for voters of immigrant heritage and religious minorities. French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron and nationalist rival Marine Le Pen. Experts say the campaign has been unusually dominated by racist discourse and proposals targeting immigration and Islam. Surveys suggest voters of color are particularly disillusioned. Such surveys are rare in France because of its doctrine of colorblindness which sees all citizens as universally French and frowns on race statistics as reminiscent of the Nazi era.

EXPLAINER: Why Mideast tensions are soaring yet again

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli, Palestinian and Arab leaders worked to calm tensions before a rare confluence of major Jewish, Christian and Muslim holidays. Israel took steps to ease the conditions of its nearly 55-year military rule over millions of Palestinians, and police said they would work to ensure everyone could pray in peace. They had hoped to avoid a repeat of last year, when protests and clashes in Jerusalem helped trigger an 11-day Gaza war. Instead, Israel has seen the deadliest string of attacks in years. Its troops have launched arrest raids deep inside the occupied West Bank. Clashes have broken out at a major holy site in Jerusalem, and rockets have been fired from Gaza.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

This Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans to mark Earth Day in Seattle on Friday, but he's struggled to make progress on a sweeping environmental agenda. Some of his plans for fighting climate change remain stalled on Capitol Hill, particularly hundreds of billions of dollars for tax credits to support clean energy. At the same time, scientists have escalated their warnings about the potential effects of global warming. The Democratic president’s deputy national climate adviser says the administration has accomplished a lot and has a long way to go. Biden visits Portland, Oregon, on Thursday on a swing through the Pacific Northwest, a region often on the forefront of environmental efforts.

Scholar uses trash as treasure to study life in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean scholar has turned to a different way of collecting information about secretive North Korea as pandemic restrictions make it harder for outsiders to find out what life is like for North Koreans. Professor Kang Dong Wan from Dong-A University has been combing the beaches of South Korean border islands for North Korean trash. He's collected about 2,000 pieces of trash, ranging from snack bags, juice pouches, sweet wrappers and drink bottles to seasoning sachets. He says his findings confirm North Korean state media reports that the country has been producing a variety of consumer goods on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un. People's tastes have grown and there's even a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demand for goods.

