AP News Summary at 9:01 a.m. EDT

Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces. They're pressing a counteroffensive that has produced major gains and a stunning blow to Moscow’s military prestige. It was not yet clear if the Ukrainian blitz in the northeast after months of little discernible movement could signal a turning point in the nearly seven-month war. But the country’s officials were buoyant Tuesday. They released footage showing their forces burning Russian flags and inspecting abandoned charred tanks. Momentum has switched back and forth before, but rarely with such a big and sudden swing.

Putin's Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Ukraine's counteroffensive in the northeastern part of the country seemed to catch Russia by surprise in the nearly 7-month-old war. The rapid and reportedly chaotic troop withdrawal in the Kharkiv region, in which some weapons and ammunition were left behind, was a huge blow to Russian prestige. It was its largest military defeat in Ukraine since Moscow pulled back its forces from areas near Kyiv after a botched attempt to capture the capital early in the invasion. The Ukrainian blitz appears to have left the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin struggling for a response. That has angered Russian military bloggers and nationalists, and even exposed some internal political rifts.

US inflation falls for 2nd straight month on lower gas costs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sharply lower prices for gas and cheaper used cars slowed U.S. inflation in August for a second straight month, though many other items rose in price, indicating that inflation remains a heavy burden for American households. Consumer prices surged 8.3% in August compared with a year earlier. Though still painfully high, that was down from an 8.5% jump in July and a four-decade high of 9.1% in June. On a monthly basis, prices rose 0.1% after a flat reading in July. And excluding the volatile food and energy categories, so-called core prices jumped 0.6% from July to August, higher than many economists had expected and a sign of inflation’s persistence.

King Charles in Belfast, queen's coffin to return to London

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — King Charles III has arrived in Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past. The British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.

Trump's PAC faces scrutiny amid intensifying legal probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. Trump has positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the Republican Party and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. Trump's chief fundraising vehicle, the Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.

Emmy Moments: A winner's joy — in song — lifts Emmy night

Sheryl Lee Ralph was already in tears on the pre-show red carpet, when presented with a video of support from a beloved aunt. But then came her victory as best supporting actress in a comedy. In the feel-good moment of the night, the 66-year-old first time winner sang the opening of an empowering song, “Endangered Species.” It was an Emmy show that rewarded previous winners in several major categories: “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” the big winners in drama and comedy, were repeat winners, as were a number of actors. Still, there were new and groundbreaking wins like that of actor Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game,” the first Asian to win the award.

A piece of the queen: New souvenirs mark monarch's death

LONDON (AP) — Just days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, unofficial souvenirs have rolled out at royal-themed gift shops in London and online marketplaces like Amazon and Etsy. One shop near Buckingham Palace says it pushed its suppliers to work overnight to get mementos ready by Saturday, just two days after the death of Britain’s longest-serving monarch. Now, people have the option to buy fridge magnets, flags, mugs and T-shirts with the queen's likeness and the dates of her 70-year reign. Some shops say items depicting the new monarch, King Charles III, are on their way. Official merchandise will take longer to arrive to approved vendors, who have suspended sales of royal souvenirs out of respect for the mourning period.

Armenia says 49 soldiers killed in attacks by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces have shelled Armenia’s territory in a large-scale attack that killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and fueled fears of even broader hostilities. The hostilities erupted minutes after midnight Tuesday, with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry. Azerbaijan charged that its forces returned fire in response to “large-scale provocations” by the Armenian military, claiming that the Armenian troops planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties and damage to military infrastructure. Russia moved quickly to broker a cease-fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was holding.

EXPLAINER: Why Twitter's former security head is testifying

Peiter Zatko, the former Twitter security chief who’s accused the company of negligence with privacy and security in a whistleblower complaint will testify before Congress on Tuesday. Zatko is well-respected in the cybersecurity space, which gives his complaints extra weight. But he has little documentary support for his claims — unlike the Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, whose complaint last year included troves of internal documents from the company now called Meta. Twitter calls Zatko’s description of events “a false narrative.” Zatko’s accusations are also playing into Elon Musk’s battle with Twitter to get out of his $44 billion bid to buy the company.

Sailor killed at Pearl Harbor to be laid to rest, at last

CHICAGO (AP) — A 21-year-old sailor is being laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery more than 80 years after he was killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Scientific testing that started in 2015 on remains of men whose bodies were pulled from the USS Oklahoma after the attack has led to the identification of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson and more than 350 others. The service scheduled for Tuesday ends decades of questions from survivors of the sailor from Grayslake, Illinois. Nephew Brad McDonald says the burial will give his family closure, knowing "where he is and that he’s being finally laid to rest after being listed as an unknown for so long.”